ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Who killed Charles "Chuckie" Maude III? $50,000 reward offered for info in case

By Rick Williams, Heather Grubola via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
The family of a man who was gunned down while inside his vehicle is hoping a big reward will urge someone to come forward in the case.

The pain felt by Charles "Chuckie" Maude III's family is still fresh even more than a year after his death.

"He has two little girls that are right here that, you know, have to grow up without a father and it's sad. My brother was a good person. He was not mean to a soul. So it just hurts," said his sister Jennifer Maude.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, Maude was hanging out with friends along the 3200 block of Emerald Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

His mother says his friends left and Maude got into his car around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows two men walking up to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqXqn_0hPDpSFD00

Maude is then shot through the window. The 24-year-old died two days later at the hospital.

"Watch the video. If you know who they are, please contact the police," said his mother Jennifer Meleski.

Police are pointing out distinct defects or markings on both of the suspects' pants. They also say you can see the suspects' white vehicle has a vanity-type plate with red writing.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money, and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering $30,000 in reward money from his family. That's up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Why would they take our kid's life? What could make them? What could he have done so bad that they had to do this to him, to all of us?" said his father Charles Maude II.

Comments / 2

John B
3d ago

Since the reward is out you'll have people who didn't even see anything say they saw something really a shame that the residence see these people get killed it could be their own mother or brother or sister and they still wouldn't say anything but you put out a reward they seen everything.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

69-Year-Old Man Unloading Groceries Fights Off Would-Be Carjacker

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 69-year-old man unloading groceries outside of his home fended off a would-be carjacker armed with a gun late Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. Police told NBC10 it was a crime of opportunity, however, the victim didn't let the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chuckie#Violent Crime
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

On cam: Man attacks gaming machine with an axe

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities in Philadelphia are looking for people who have been trying to steal money out of gaming machines. In one case, a suspect used an axe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in shooting of Germantown block captain during catalytic converter theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news about the Germantown block captain who was shot when he confronted four men trying to steal a catalytic converter. He is out of the hospital and home.Detectives hope someone will recognize the four people seen in the surveillance video and give them the lead they need.Police say the block captain was finally released from a six-day hospital stay on Tuesday. Detectives now need help identifying the four suspects, including the gunman and another suspect seen wearing a Halloween mask.Video shows a gunman and a second suspect run down the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

7 People Shot in Just Over An Hour in Philadelphia

At least seven people were shot in just over an hour in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the rampant gun violence facing the city this summer. Between 3:35 p.m. to 4:50 p.m., police said seven people were either injured or killed in shootings spanning four different neighborhoods in Philadelphia. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief

Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy