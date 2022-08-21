ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever

Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Windsor, NY
Lifestyle
City
Hudson, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Hyde Park, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Middletown, NY
Lifestyle
City
New Windsor, NY
City
Middletown, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hyde Park, NY
Lifestyle
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair

With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Removal#Tattoos#Hudson Valley#Hair Removal#Tweety Bird
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess

A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tattoo
101.5 WPDH

The Emperor Set to Rock Pine Plains

"The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet performs at the Back Bar Beer Garden in Pine Plains, NY Friday. The Hudson Valley's own Richie Scarlet has performed with Ace Frehley of Kiss, he's also played with the late Leslie West and Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, members of the Alice Cooper Group, Chubby Checker, and many others. It's always a party when the Emperor comes to town, and Pine Plains is in for a party with two shows from The Emperor this Friday night!
PINE PLAINS, NY
beckersasc.com

Garnet Health closing 5 physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Orange Regional Medical Group OB-GYN in Middletown,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy