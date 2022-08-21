ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

7-year-old boy shot while playing video games inside Philadelphia home: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9VI8_0hPDQJip00

Philadelphia police say a young boy was shot while he was playing video games inside a home Saturday night.

It happened around 9:41 p.m. on the 200 block of Collom Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police say the bullet was fired from somewhere outside of the home.

The boy was struck in the leg. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators say there are four bullet holes in the home.

The boy's mother was the only other person home at the time. She was not hurt.

Police took a 17-year-old with a loaded gun into custody at the scene, but investigators don't believe he was the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 21

Had enough
3d ago

We need to stop thus pointless violence, before more kids get hurt. What are they waiting for??? they need to treat Philly like Camden.

Reply
6
Hailey Rain
3d ago

If you want to keep swing kids and teens die left and right , keep voting democrat . We need law and order that the Republicans provide . In every race vote red . The more Dems we get out of power from the bottom up the safer we’ll all be

Reply
2
Diana Brown
3d ago

hope he makes a full recovery. so sad you can't be safe in your own home. praying for him

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

69-Year-Old Man Unloading Groceries Fights Off Would-Be Carjacker

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 69-year-old man unloading groceries outside of his home fended off a would-be carjacker armed with a gun late Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. Police told NBC10 it was a crime of opportunity, however, the victim didn't let the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#The Boy#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

7-year-old boy shot while playing video games inside house in East Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say multiple shots were fired into a home in Philadelphia's East Germantown section and struck a 7-year old boy in the right leg on Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Collom Street.The boy is in stable condition at Einstein Hospital.Officials say the boy was in a second floor bedroom playing video games when he was struck from a shot outside the home. His mother was also in the home at the time, but police do not believe they were the targets.Police say their ballistic evidence so far consists of four spent shells casings. Those casings appear to be connected to four holes that were found in the house, authorities say. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area can aid their investigation.Police say no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ranger Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philly hit-and-run located

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new information about the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run where two people riding their bicycles were struck overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.Investigators located a white Range Rover matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash Monday afternoon. Eyewitness News cameras were there as investigators were matching parts of the vehicle recovered from the crash to the vehicle found about a half mile away. Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy