Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break
Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album
Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
Sammy Hagar Feels ‘Responsibility’ to Perform Van Halen Songs
Sammy Hagar says he's performing more Van Halen songs in concert with current band the Circle out of a sense of duty. The group, which also features old bandmate Michael Anthony, is gearing up to release the new album Crazy Times! – and Hagar admits his latest material might be the darkest he’s ever recorded.
35 Years Ago: Kiss Tries to Be Everyone Else on ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’
Kiss’ original masks may have been long gone, but their Aug. 18, 1987, single “Crazy Crazy Nights” seemed to suggest the band was trying on a new one. Written by Paul Stanley with assistance from co-writer Adam Mitchell, this song was a clear attempt to emulate the success of newer rock heroes Bon Jovi and their ilk – groups that Kiss had in some cases influenced. The result was a slightly undignified feedback loop.
Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition
Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
Holly Madison Was First Intimate With Hugh Hefner While 'Really Wasted'
"I just remember drinking so many vodka cranberries all night, because I was so nervous," Madison said of the fateful night out in Hollywood with Hefner.
Tom Petty Said Drugs Weren’t a Ticket to More Creativity: ‘Drugs Don’t Work’
Tom Petty acknowledged that musicians have always been drawn to drugs, but he didn't think they were necessary to the creative process.
Billboard
Britney Spears Dances In the Studio As Her Collab With Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Get A Release Date | Billboard News
Spears rocked high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to Portugal. The Man’s 2017 hit and Elton John reveals that his and Brit’s highly anticipated collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be out this Friday.
Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New Song ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the new song “Tippa My Tongue,” the first single from their upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. The tune opens with a propulsive drum and bass part, before frontman Anthony Kiedis kicks in with a series of ya-ya-ya-yas to get the song officially started. As “Tippa My Tongue” settles in, it quickly becomes clear that all the classic Chili Peppers traits are here: Kiedis’ rap-rock delivery, Flea’s funky bass line, John Frusciante’s dynamic guitar sound and Chad Smith’s emphatic backbeat.
40 Artists Who Defined Rock Music in 1982
Steve Perry was still with Journey in 1982, Metallica had just debuted and the Doobie Brothers went on a farewell tour that wouldn't be their last. Popular songs would soon be dripping with synthesizers and reverb, and some of that had already begun seeping in. By and large, however, rock artists continued to enjoy success in 1982 with full drum kits and timeless guitar solos.
Pat Benatar Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Pat Benatar has delivered a wide range of memorable material in a career spanning decades. Her debut album, In the Heat of the Night, dates back to 1979. The success of its breakout single, "Heartbreaker," immediately put Benatar in the spotlight. The sessions, however, had been trying. Benatar even went so far as to call the early sessions "a disaster."
Rick Allen Reflects on His Big Comeback: Rock Tweets of the Week
Rick Allen looks back on his dramatic post-accident return to the stage in one of the best rock star tweets of the week. In a video message posted to Def Leppard's Twitter account, the drummer celebrated the 36th anniversary of the band's Aug. 16, 1986 appearance at the Monsters of Rock festival. The show capped off Allen's two-and-a-half year recovery from a 1984 New Year's Eve car accident that resulted in his left arm being amputated.
Raz B Is "Disgusted" That Omarion Shared Tour Moment In Doc: "Traumatizing"
There have been plenty of music acts that have gone from touring the world together to not being able to be in the same room with one another. The ongoing tension between the members of B2K has played out like a soap opera, even making its way to reality television when Fizz dated the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones. The drama unfolded on-screen and on social media as the former friends unleashed on one another, and things were reignited after Omarion's much-talked-about Verzuz performance.
Rick Ross Pledges $10 Million For Jake Paul's Next Fight
Jake Paul is easily one of the biggest names in boxing right now, even if that assessment will have your head put on a stake by boxing purists. He is someone who demands a lot of attention right now, and fans are interested to see who he takes on next. He was going to fight against Tommy Fury, but that was eventually called off due to immigration issues. Paul was then about to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, but weight issues led to a last-minute cancelation.
Kevin Nash On Almost Going Off Script During Feud With CM Punk
In the summer of 2011 CM Punk was the most talked about wrestler in WWE at the time, and he faced off against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam to determine who would be the Undisputed WWE Champion. It was Punk who picked up the victory, but his celebration was short-lived as Kevin Nash made his surprise return then powerbombed Punk which allowed Alberto Del Rio to cash in Money in the Bank and win the WWE Championship.
Report – Johnny Depp to Make Surprise Appearance at MTV VMAs 2022
Johnny Depp is seemingly set to return to the small screen. The actor, who spent part of the summer having his defamation case against ex Amber Heard televised for the world to see, is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.
Lil Baby Details the Grueling Cycle of Hustle Culture in New ‘Untrapped’ Documentary Teaser
Despite racism being a systemic issue embedded into every part of American society — from laws and regulations to housing and employment — the task of breaking free from the cycle of poverty inherently perpetuated by systemic racism is pushed off to the marginalized, often Black communities most impacted by it. In the latest trailer for his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby details the grueling pattern of hustle culture that has repackaged and glorified the concept of struggling. “It’s a cycle,” the rapper says in a voice-over. “You go to jail, you get out, but you keep...
Zac Brown's on a Mission to Get Into Best Shape of His Life: 'I Want to Be a Ripped Old Dude'
"I don't want to be alcoholic, red-faced, hunched over, can't move," he says as he shows off his workout routine. Zac Brown is committed to working out while on tour -- and Bruce "The Boss" Springsteen deserves some of the credit for making it happen. The Zac Brown Band frontman...
