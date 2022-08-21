Softball scoreboard: East Hall wins, North Hall splits doubleheader

Amari Burce threw 5 1/3 innings for East Hall and allowed just three hits in an 8-1 win against Rabun County on Saturday. She finished with eight strikeouts in the pitching circle.

NORTH HALL 11, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 1: Genesis Satterfield had a pair of doubles with three RBIs for the Lady Trojans on Saturday, while Kristina Peach went 2 for 3 at the plate.

KB Seabolt drove in three runs for North Hall (4-5), while Olivia Mullins had two hits.

In the pitching circle, Mullins chalked up seven strikeouts and allowed one walk.

DUNWOODY 11, NORTH HALL 9: Satterfield had three hits, including a double and homer for the Lady Trojans. Peach finished 3 for 5 at the dish. Seabolt and Bre Stowers each chipped in three hits for North Hall.