ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Softball scoreboard: East Hall wins, North Hall splits doubleheader

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago

Amari Burce threw 5 1/3 innings for East Hall and allowed just three hits in an 8-1 win against Rabun County on Saturday. She finished with eight strikeouts in the pitching circle.

NORTH HALL 11, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 1: Genesis Satterfield had a pair of doubles with three RBIs for the Lady Trojans on Saturday, while Kristina Peach went 2 for 3 at the plate.

KB Seabolt drove in three runs for North Hall (4-5), while Olivia Mullins had two hits.

In the pitching circle, Mullins chalked up seven strikeouts and allowed one walk.

DUNWOODY 11, NORTH HALL 9: Satterfield had three hits, including a double and homer for the Lady Trojans. Peach finished 3 for 5 at the dish. Seabolt and Bre Stowers each chipped in three hits for North Hall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Homer, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
178
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy