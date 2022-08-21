Forward push of Point Fire in Lake County stopped

An evacuation order for at least 200 homes in Lake County has been lifted after firefighters stopped a wildfire that ignited Saturday, authorities said.

The blaze, called the Point Fire, started near homes between Lower Lake and Mount Konocti near Highway 29, authorities said.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, the blaze reached 14 acres and was 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Tyree Zander.

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

Fire engines had been staged in the area of Black Oak Drive and along Panoramic Drive, waiting to battle the blaze once it got there, according to Zander.

He said the fire started about 5:45 p.m. The location has now been fixed by CalFire at Anderson Road and Panorama Road, west of Lower Lake, according to the agency’s website.

Multiple air tankers, two helicopters and 17 engines worked to stop the flames burning in an area dominated by dry brush, Zander said.

Authorities are calling the blaze the Point Fire because it is north of Point Lakeview Road, south of Kaweah Road, east of Arapaho Road and Soda Bay Road, west of Sunrise Drive, Island Drive and Wheeler Drive.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.