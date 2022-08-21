4-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Queens

A four-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Queens.

It happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. on 117-23 147th Street in South Jamaica.

The child was taken to Northwell-Long Island Jewish hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The car remained on the scene.

No criminality is suspected.

