4-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Queens
A four-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Queens. It happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. on 117-23 147th Street in South Jamaica. The child was taken to Northwell-Long Island Jewish hospital where he was pronounced dead. The car remained on the scene. No criminality is suspected. ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River
A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.---------- * More Queens news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 0