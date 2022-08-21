ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

4-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Queens

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I29Nn_0hPAicIj00

A four-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Queens.

It happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. on 117-23 147th Street in South Jamaica.

The child was taken to Northwell-Long Island Jewish hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The car remained on the scene.

No criminality is suspected.

ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River

A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.

----------

* More Queens news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Accident#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy