Accidents

4-year-old dies after being struck by unlicensed driver in family driveway on Long Island

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdA8F_0hPAO9Kz00

A four-year-old boy has died on Long Island after being struck and killed by an unlicensed driver in his family's driveway.

The accident happened on 3rd Ave. in Huntington Station on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a 34-year-old relative with a learner's permit hit the boy by mistake. She was ticketed.

The vehicle has also been impounded.

A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.

ABCNY

ABCNY

