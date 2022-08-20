Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
checkoutdfw.com
A Flower Mound home with walls made of spruce logs is on the market for $1M
A Flower Mound home that is tucked away in the woods is on the market for about $1 million. According to the listing, the custom home that is located near Grapevine Lake, has walls made of spruce logs that were shipped from Colorado. There's a cedar staircase that leads you...
Top 9 Eateries For An Adult Playdate Before Summer Ends
Sometimes you don’t want to choose between going out to dinner or having fun with the gang. Cue these nine eateries where you can do both. Hurry up! Summer’s slipping away. Nerdvana. 5757 Main Street #112 & #111, Frisco. In what world do Candyland and Mario Kart serve...
The ultimate LEGO experience is right here in Grapevine
Parents, if you have ever experienced the pain of stepping on a LEGO brick barefooted, we feel your pain. That is a pain like no other.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
checkoutdfw.com
Live like royalty by purchasing this $5.8 million castle in Southlake
You can buy an actual castle in Southlake. The $5.8 million home has a two-story salon, impressive ceilings, hand-carved moldings, a wine tasting room and an elevator. This house of luxury also comes with a theater-quality media room and a 1,300 square foot area that could be used for a variety of things like a huge gym.
checkoutdfw.com
3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try
A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.
WFAA
At 82, after decades of serving others, 'Mama Laverne's' chicken 'n waffles goes national
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Thrillist
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
cw39.com
Report says this North Texas hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest. It’s one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore. It’s all due to the wonderful creation of beer and celebrating it together with merry times. Trips To Discover...
fortworthinc.com
Cycle for Life: Betsy Price Left Office, but She Didn’t Leave Fitness
Believing a community is fully whole only when it is healthy in body, mind, and spirit, Betsy Price brought to the office of mayor of Fort Worth a vow to be an exemplar of living well through healthy choices and an active lifestyle in exercise. It was more important than...
insideevs.com
Canoo LDVs Began Deliveries For Walmart InHome In Dallas-Fort Worth
Last month, Walmart announced it would purchase 4,500 Canoo electric delivery vans, with an option to extend the order to 10,000 units. Within two weeks of signing the purchase agreement, the first Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDVs) hit the streets for testing, launching advanced deliveries for Walmart InHome with the goal of finalizing the unique configuration for the retailer's fleet.
Hindus In Collin County Asks Schools To Declare Diwali An Official Holiday
Diwali is a festival of lights taking place on October 24, 2022 and is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by Hindus, Janis and Sikhs. In Collin County, the celebration is observed only in Farmersville and Melissa Independent School Districts, but the Hindu community is trying to change that.
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
CW33 NewsFix
‘It’s not the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine!’ TxDOT Dallas says on Monday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is not the day… according to TxDOT Dallas, “It’s NOT the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine! #flashfloods continuing in the #Dallas metro.”. Sorry to break it to you, but if your car doesn’t have a boat...
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
WFAA
Cedar Hill orchestra students stunned upon seeing 'new' teacher
CEDAR HILL, Texas — For the orchestra students at Cedar Hill High School, last year ended on a sad note. “Yeah, I definitely cried a little bit,” said senior Joshua Roberts. “I was a mess. I was bawling and everything,” said senior Ejemen Osunde. “I mean, it...
Lowe’s offering Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween decorations
Halloween fans, spooky season is coming up.
