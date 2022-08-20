Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Savoring summer in the PhotoLink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Savor summer while it's still around — Mike Stevens shares that bit of advice and some of your pictures in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head on over to YouTube to see...
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
WNEP-TV 16
Tröegs teams up with Wigle Whiskey to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey
HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing has teamed up with Wigle Whiskey for the release of Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey, a "twice-barreled" spirit to help sip your way through the rest of the summer. Pennsylvania Peach starts with Wigle’s made-from-scratch whiskey distilled from regionally-grown organic wheat grain. For this...
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
WNEP-TV 16
Pennsylvania alligator up for 'America's Favorite Pet'
A Pennsylvania gator has the chance to bring home the title of America's Favorite Pet. WallyGator is a 7-year-old emotional support alligator who loves to give hugs. He's entered in the Animal Kingdom portion of the competition, where one lucky pet will win $10,000 and a 2-page feature in InTouch Magazine.
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
Thoughts on our long dry spell, webworm nests and hummingbirds | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On Aug. 11, when I sat drinking my morning coffee and looking at front yard flowers and birds, it was a beautiful sunny day. But all I could think about was how much I wished it had been raining. There’s something comforting about the sound of rain hitting windows and...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Nursing home strike expected next week in NEPA
Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted yesterday to notify some nursing home administrators across the state they plan to strike next week. They include, Comprehensive Healthcare, Guardian Healthcare and Priority Healthcare. The union representing nurses and health care workers will send unfair labor practice strike notices for the action to begin September 2nd unless an agreement is reached before then. Facilities in our area include, Guardian Healthcare in Taylor, Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre and the Gardens at East Mountain in Plains Township. Union workers are seeking improved staffing and care among other items.
Lehigh Valley weather: Rare rainy day dumps nearly 1.5″ in morning; flood advisory in place until 2:45 p.m.
UPDATE at 12:34 p.m.: By 11:51 a.m. Monday, 1.40 inches of rain had been measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. An hour later, the figure was up to 1.82 inches, which is above the forecast total of up to 1.5″ for the day and evening.
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
wcn247.com
PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE
HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to visit F.M. Kirby Center
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and JS Touring has announced that comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to the F.M. Kirby Center. America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for his newest stand-up routine. Seinfeld has been renowned for his ability to […]
Second charge of animal cruelty filed against Pa. city controller
WILKES-BARRE — A second animal cruelty charge was filed against Darren Snyder, for allegedly kicking one of his dogs earlier this month near his downtown residence. Wilkes University’s police department on Aug. 11 filed a summary charge against Snyder, the elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, based on information provided by the same witness for the first set of more serious offenses.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
