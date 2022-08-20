ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Cobb, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Savoring summer in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Savor summer while it's still around — Mike Stevens shares that bit of advice and some of your pictures in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head on over to YouTube to see...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Tröegs teams up with Wigle Whiskey to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing has teamed up with Wigle Whiskey for the release of Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey, a "twice-barreled" spirit to help sip your way through the rest of the summer. Pennsylvania Peach starts with Wigle’s made-from-scratch whiskey distilled from regionally-grown organic wheat grain. For this...
HERSHEY, PA
Home, PA
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania alligator up for 'America's Favorite Pet'

A Pennsylvania gator has the chance to bring home the title of America's Favorite Pet. WallyGator is a 7-year-old emotional support alligator who loves to give hugs. He's entered in the Animal Kingdom portion of the competition, where one lucky pet will win $10,000 and a 2-page feature in InTouch Magazine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

Nursing home strike expected next week in NEPA

Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted yesterday to notify some nursing home administrators across the state they plan to strike next week. They include, Comprehensive Healthcare, Guardian Healthcare and Priority Healthcare. The union representing nurses and health care workers will send unfair labor practice strike notices for the action to begin September 2nd unless an agreement is reached before then. Facilities in our area include, Guardian Healthcare in Taylor, Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre and the Gardens at East Mountain in Plains Township. Union workers are seeking improved staffing and care among other items.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination

A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to visit F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and JS Touring has announced that comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to the F.M. Kirby Center. America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for his newest stand-up routine. Seinfeld has been renowned for his ability to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Second charge of animal cruelty filed against Pa. city controller

WILKES-BARRE — A second animal cruelty charge was filed against Darren Snyder, for allegedly kicking one of his dogs earlier this month near his downtown residence. Wilkes University’s police department on Aug. 11 filed a summary charge against Snyder, the elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, based on information provided by the same witness for the first set of more serious offenses.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA

