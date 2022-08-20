Read full article on original website
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Health Care — House panel shows Trump pressure on FDA
This is what space sounds like. Or at least the sound a supermassive black hole makes. It’s cool, in a terrifying kind of way. Today in health news, a House panel report details the pressure put on the FDA by the Trump administration to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine and speed up authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in time for the 2020 election.
