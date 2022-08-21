ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beacon, NY
Beacon, NY
Government
101.5 WPDH

Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County

Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dummy#Traffic Lights#Urban Construction#Ny Facebook#The Beacon Dummy Light#The Beacon Highway Dept
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim

Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
101.5 WPDH

Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site

The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fake ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Guilty Of Hate Crime in Hudson Valley, NY

A man who lied about being an "off-duty" New York State trooper pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime against a Hudson Valley pastor and police Lieutenant. On Thursday in Orange County Court, 61-year-old William Ryan of Newburgh pleaded guilty to menacing in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Emperor Set to Rock Pine Plains

"The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet performs at the Back Bar Beer Garden in Pine Plains, NY Friday. The Hudson Valley's own Richie Scarlet has performed with Ace Frehley of Kiss, he's also played with the late Leslie West and Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, members of the Alice Cooper Group, Chubby Checker, and many others. It's always a party when the Emperor comes to town, and Pine Plains is in for a party with two shows from The Emperor this Friday night!
PINE PLAINS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
PORT EWEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Two Popular Middletown Hotels Sold for $34 Million

Two huge hotels in Middletown totaling over 250 rooms have been sold for a whopping $34 million. According to a press release, there were 12 written offers submitted for the Middletown properties. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap represented the sale of the Marriott Courtyard and Hampton Inn, both located on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy