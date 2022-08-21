Read full article on original website
Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay
Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.
Great News! Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand Is NOT Closing
I can’t believe how many stories I read about Hudson Valley Businesses permanently closing their doors. Restaurants and delis, new shops and places that have been around forever. It hasn’t been easy these past few years, and the Hudson Valley has paid a price. We’ve lost so many great businesses.
Quick Guide To Ulster County Area Transit (UCAT) And Its Free Fares
When was the last time you took the bus, instead of driving or walking? Taking the bus has many perks, one of which being you don't have to deal with drivers who may or may not be paying attention to the roads. You also won't have to worry about where to park your car.
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
‘Take a Walk In the Park’ In These 11 Upstate New York Urban Green Spaces
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt
Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene. The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site
The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore and Codigo Fama are some of...
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
Fake ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Guilty Of Hate Crime in Hudson Valley, NY
A man who lied about being an "off-duty" New York State trooper pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime against a Hudson Valley pastor and police Lieutenant. On Thursday in Orange County Court, 61-year-old William Ryan of Newburgh pleaded guilty to menacing in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
The Emperor Set to Rock Pine Plains
"The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet performs at the Back Bar Beer Garden in Pine Plains, NY Friday. The Hudson Valley's own Richie Scarlet has performed with Ace Frehley of Kiss, he's also played with the late Leslie West and Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, members of the Alice Cooper Group, Chubby Checker, and many others. It's always a party when the Emperor comes to town, and Pine Plains is in for a party with two shows from The Emperor this Friday night!
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
Two Popular Middletown Hotels Sold for $34 Million
Two huge hotels in Middletown totaling over 250 rooms have been sold for a whopping $34 million. According to a press release, there were 12 written offers submitted for the Middletown properties. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap represented the sale of the Marriott Courtyard and Hampton Inn, both located on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.
