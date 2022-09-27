Dancing with the Stars season 31: results, photos, cast and everything we know

The quest for the Mirror Ball trophy begins this September on Dancing with the Stars season 31. It’s a new era for the dance competition as the show moves from its longtime home on ABC to its new home on Disney Plus .

How to vote: This season the show will be broadcast live on both coasts, with voting happening live across the country at the same time. Fans will be able to vote here during the live shows on Mondays as soon as the show opens. Every fan will have 10 chances to vote per method (online or texting) per night. The night's texting codes will be revealed when the voting window opens during live shows.

Judge Bruno Tonioli told an excited crowd of fans at D23 that he's looking forward to having a commercial free season on Disney Plus. Whether that model lasts or ends when the streamer switches to an ad-supported model is anyone's guess, but it will be fun to see nonetheless.

Each season brings a new cast of celebrities paired with seasoned ballroom dancers who compete for the top prize: the coveted Mirror Ball trophy and bragging rights. It was a close race last season. Ultimately, the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 31 was Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

Here’s everything we know about Dancing with the Stars season 31.

Dancing with the Stars season 31 results

Here's a look at the scores so you can keep track of who topped the leaderboard and who went home each week.

Get ready for James Bond Night! The third week of competition is getting shaken and not stirred with 007. Stay tuned for the live results after the show!

Week 2 (September 26, listed in order of performance):

Joseph Baena's partner Daniella Karagach tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and was replaced by troupe dancer Alexis Warr.

Teresa and Pasha found themselves in the bottom two once again after their jive failed to connect with the judges. Cheryl and Louis' tango, though ambitious, had too many errors and ended up with the lowest score of the night. Bruno and Derek voted to keep Teresa and Pasha while Carrie Ann voted for Cheryl and Louis, partly because it was her comments last week that Cheryl needed to push for more that landed them in the bottom two.

The final vote came down to Len, who ended up voting for Cheryl and Louis.

Jesse James Decker: Foxtrot 25/40

Jordin Sparks: Quickstep 27/40

Sam Champion: Viennese Waltz 26/40

Shangela: Quickstep 28/40

Teresa Giudice: Jive 23/40

Daniel Durant: Jive 29/40

Gabby Windey: Viennese Waltz 32/40

Vinny Guadagnino: Quickstep 27/40

Charli D’Amelio: Quickstep 32/40

Selma Blair: Jive 28/40

Cheryl Ladd: Tango 21/40

Joseph Baena: Viennese Waltz 24/40

Heidi D’Amelio: Foxtrot 28/40

Trevor Donovan: Rumba 30/40

Wayne Brady: Jive 32/40

Bottom Two: Teresa and Pasha, Cheryl and Louis

Teresa and Pasha, Cheryl and Louis Eliminated: Teresa and Pasha

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars season 31 episode 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Image 1 of 16Image 2 of 16Image 3 of 16Image 4 of 16Image 5 of 16Image 6 of 16Image 7 of 16Image 8 of 16Image 9 of 16Image 10 of 16Image 11 of 16Image 12 of 16Image 13 of 16Image 14 of 16Image 15 of 16Image 16 of 16

Week 1 (September 19, listed in order of performance):

Jordin Sparks: Cha Cha 26/40

Sam Champion: Foxtrot 20/40

Heidi D’Amelio: Cha Cha 24/40

Daniel Durant: Tango 27/40

Jesse James Decker: Cha Cha 20/40

Teresa Giudice: Tango 20/40

Wayne Brady: Cha Cha 29/40

Cheryl Ladd: Cha Cha 21/40

Vinny Guadagnino: Salsa 17/40

Shangela: Salsa 28/40

Trevor Donovan: Quickstep 21/40

Gabby Windey: Jive 28/40

Joseph Baena: Jive 23/40

Jason Lewis: Cha Cha 18/40

Selma Blair: Viennese Waltz 28/40

Charli D’Amelio: Cha Cha 32/40

Bottom Two: Teresa and Pasha, Jason and Peta

Teresa and Pasha, Jason and Peta Eliminated: Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

See more

Dancing with the Stars season 31 premieres Monday, September 19, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Disney Plus.

At this time there is no information about whether Dancing with the Stars will be available in the UK. Previously, the series has not been available in the UK but that could change now that the show has moved to Disney Plus. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What is Dancing with the Stars season 31 about?

See more

Now in its 31st season, Dancing with the Stars is the American version of Britain’s much-loved Strictly Come Dancing competition. Since its debut, international versions of Dancing with the Stars have popped up all over the world.

Here’s the official synopsis of the reality dance competition from Disney Plus:

“ Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.”

Who is in the Dancing with the Stars cast and who are their partners?

See more See more

Get to know the Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast with our meet the cast guide .

Here is your season 31 cast:

Charli D’Amelio: the TikTok star is partnered with Mark Ballas

Heidi D’Amelio: the The D’Amelio Show host is partnered with Artem Chigvintsev

Joseph Baena: the fitness model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger is partnered with Daniella Karagach

Selma Blair: the American Crime Story actress is partnered with Sasha Farber

Wayne Brady: the Let’s Make a Deal host is partnered with Witney Carson

Sam Champion: the Good Morning America contributor is partnered with Cheryl Burke

Jessie James Decker: the country singer is partnered with Alan Bersten

Trevor Donovan: The Baxters actor is partnered with Emma Slater

Daniel Durant: the Coda actor is partnered with Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice: the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino: The Jersey Shore star is partnered with Koko Iwasaki

Cheryl Ladd: The Charlie’s Angels actress is partnered with Louis Van Amstel

Jason Lewis: The Sex and the City actor is partnered with Peta Murgatroyd

Shangela: the RuPaul's Drag Race star is partnerned with Gleb Savchenko

Jordin Sparks: the pop music star and American Idol winner is partnered with Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey: The Bachelorette star is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy

Check out the official cast announcement via Disney Plus's Twitter page.

See more

As many of you may have noticed, Dancing with the Stars season 31 features the return of some very familiar faces with two-time Mirrorball winner Mark Ballas and fan favorite Louis Van Amstel.

Ballas hasn’t been on the show since 2017. He claimed his first Mirrorball trophy with partner and Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi in season 6 and again in season 8 with yet another gold medalist, Shawn Johnson.

See more

While Van Amstel never won a Mirrorball during his 10 seasons on the show, he had a legion of loyal fans who hoped he’d secure a win. The last time he competed on the show was in 2015 when he was partnered with celebrity chef Paula Deen in season 21.

Who are the Dancing with the Stars season 31 judges and hosts?

See more

Though the show is jumping from ABC to Disney Plus, it looks like everything else will remain the same and that includes the panel of judges and the show’s hosts.

Original Dancing with the Stars judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning along with Derek Hough. Hough was originally one of the professional dancers on the show. He stepped in for season 29 when Goodman was unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions and he became a regular fourth judge in season 30.

Tyra Banks ( America’s Next Top Model ) returns as host and will be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Home Videos ), who was named the show's co-host earlier this summer.

Is there a trailer for Dancing with the Stars?

There’s usually a video that accompanies the casting announcement. As soon as the trailer arrives we’ll post it here.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 31

The new season of Dancing with the Stars will be available exclusively on Disney Plus . If you don't have a Disney Plus subscription yet, there are a few options. You can add the service as a standalone subscription, you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN Plus or it's included as part of the Hulu with Live TV package.

You can add a Disney Plus subscription using one of the options below:

We’ll be sure to provide updates if the show becomes available to UK viewers.