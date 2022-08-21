ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trafford, PA

Armed with championship lessons, Penn-Trafford captains ready for next chapter

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKWfs_0hP8T6Sc00
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford varsity players from left, Joe Enick, Conlan Greene, Jacob Otto, Tommy Kalkstein, and Daniel Tarabrella, pose for a group portrait on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Penn-Trafford High School.

It was quite a way for the 2021 Penn-Trafford football team to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary: winning its first WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships.

The Warriors capped a memorable season with a thrilling, 17-14 overtime victory over Imhotep Charter at Hersheypark Stadium on Dec. 10, 2021.

And while the season was historic, Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane, his coaching staff and returning players know it is time to turn the page and start a new chapter.

“That was a special group,” Ruane said. “They were family and played for each other.”

That togetherness is something the 2022 team captains — Daniel Tarabrella, Jake Otto, Conlan Greene, Tommy Kalkstein and Mike Enick — want to continue.

“Being a Warrior means everything,” Otto said. “The brotherhood we formed here is second to none. It makes it a great program to be part of. It’s the players and coaches that really make it what it is.”

Penn-Trafford finished the season with 11 consecutive wins after starting the season 2-2. But the seniors on the 2021 team wouldn’t let the season turn bad.

“It was a great run,” Otto said. “We were down after those two losses, but it was all how we picked each other up, and coach Ruane is a great coach and his gameplan means everything. We follow what he coaches. We have to do what we’re told and do our job.”

Said Kalkstein: “It’s like no other. We’re all from here. No one is coming from other places. We’ve played since we were 5 years old. We love each other as brothers, and it shows.”

Kalkstein and Greene are the top candidates for the quarterback job. Both are excited to lead the offense. Both will be on the field on in some capacity as receivers.

Greene threw the tying touchdown in the PIAA finals and ended the game with a sack on defense.

“It’s going to be a different season from last year,” Greene said. “Coach has his gameplan. He does a good job calling the plays with personnel, no matter who it is.”

Greene said one of the biggest lessons the returning players learned from the 2021 team was the importance of being resilient after the slow start.

“Things changed in practice, and the older guys started picking up some of the younger guys and helping them get better,” Greene said. “We’re trying to carry that on before the season starts so we don’t have to go through those two losses. We want to take it the whole way.”

Enick said he’s excited to take on a captaincy role.

“I want to lead by example,” Enick said. “I want to do what is right.

“There is a lot to take away from last year’s group. One was the family aspect and what they brought to the team. We were just bonded together. It was awesome.”

Tarabrella was a monster on defense, leading the team in tackles. He also threw some nasty blocks to spring big runs for Cade Yacamelli against Imhotep.

“We’re very excited for the season and looking to keep progressing and keep getting better,” Tarabrella said.

Ruane said one of the biggest things he learned last season was what he’s been doing works.

“Every season is different,” Ruane said. “You have to adjust to your personnel. We’re going to be a lot different team this season than we were last year.”

Ruane has been able to elevate Penn-Trafford from a good program to an elite program.

“Things started to change at Penn-Trafford when John Yaccino was hired as coach in 1988 and we beat Jeannette to open the season,” Penn-Trafford historian Rush Pedder said. “John was arrogant, and he brought swagger and attitude to the program. He made the program relevant.”

Penn-Trafford made the WPIAL playoffs once (1981) before 1988. Since then, the program started making the playoffs on a consistent basis. After Yaccino left in 1995, Art Tragresser (1996-2008) was hired and he kept the program going rolling. Penn-Trafford has made the playoffs 29 out of the past 34 years.

“When John (Ruane) was hired to replace T.J. Wiley, who lasted one season (2009), he took over and elevated the program to the next level,” Pedder said. “The players love playing for him. It’s fun to watch.”

Before Ruane became the coach, Penn-Trafford’s playoff record was 7-19. Ruane is 17-10 during his tenure and 2-0 in the PIAA playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Carlynton working to end playoff drought

After finishing tied for third place in the 2001 Class AA Interstate Conference, Carlynton traveled to Reeves Field at Geneva College to battle heavy favorite Beaver Falls in the first round of the district playoffs. The Tigers, who eventually lost in the finals to Washington, had more than they could...
CARNEGIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trafford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Trafford, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Trafford, PA
Sports
City
Jeannette, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruane
Tribune-Review

Kevin Dotson again takes 1st-team reps at left guard at Steelers practice

Has the training-camp rotation at left guard come to an end for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Has a starter been chosen?. That’s not known definitively. But Kevin Dotson confirmed that for the second consecutive practice, he ran with the first-team offense Wednesday. That’s notable because over the first four weeks of camp on days when both Dotson and Green were healthy the two rotated by series, drill or — at most — day. So, especially when coupled with the circumstantial evidence of Green’s poor showing in this past week’s preseason game, this could signal Dotson has won one of the few true starting position battles on the team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Steelers claim former Jets safety Elijah Riley off waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed safety Elijah Riley off waivers Wednesday, a day after he was cut by the New York Jets. Riley (6-foot, 205 pounds) started seven of the Jets’ final eight games last season soon after being signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. Riley made brief appearances (most on special teams) over his first 1½ NFL seasons with the Eagles after he signed with them as an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New look, new faces greet Aquinas Academy students in Hampton

Students are returning to a campus with a new look for the school year, as Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh is in the process of completing a $5.2 million building that will house the lower- and middle-school students. For the fall semester, the lower school students will occupy the completed second...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford to explore school mergers, new construction

The Penn-Trafford School board has authorized two studies to explore the district’s future, which could include closing underused facilities and building larger schools to accommodate rising enrollment. Board members agreed to pay two companies about $18,000 each for a demographic analysis of the district and the feasibility study examining...
TRAFFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#American Football#Wpial#Piaa
restaurantclicks.com

10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh

Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
lebomag.com

Greg Wharton joins Mt. Lebanon staff

Greg Wharton is Mt. Lebanon’s new urban planning and sustainability coordinator. He will lead the municipality’s sustainability initiatives and programs, and assist with routine planning activities. Wharton worked in planning and development for Cranberry Township for more than a year before coming to Mt. Lebanon. The South Hills...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we dive into one of the great mysteries of Kennywood. Skyler from Hempfield asks, "I was at Kennywood and I rode the Racer twice. And I finished on the opposite side of how I started. How is that possible?"
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
hoodline.com

Giordano Bros. reborn as Rudi’s Sports Bar and Restaurant, with Pittsburgh theme intact

When longtime Mission District Pittsburgh-themed sports bar Giordano Bros. closed in February, there was apparently a little secret that co-owners Jeff and Allison Jordan kept quietly to themselves. They had already found a new ownership group who were determined to keep the old spirit of the Pittsburgh-themed menu and Steelers and Pirates fans’ gathering place intact.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery

Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
359
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy