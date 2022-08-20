Read full article on original website
New quartet album by jazz drummer Billy Drummond is a treat
This is FRESH AIR. Over the last 30 years, jazz drummer Billy Drummond has made hundreds of records with, among many, many others, horn players John Faddis, Javon Jackson and Marty Erlich, and pianist Renee Rosnes, Steve Kuhn and Carla Bley. He also records as a leader. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says Drummond's new quartet album is a treat.
Michael K. Williams' memoir 'Scenes From My Life' shows how he turned trauma into art
From the first line of the introduction to his memoir, Scenes From My Life, actor and activist Michael K. Williams addresses the reader with stark honesty and resolve. "Way before I was anything or anyone, I was an addict," he wrote. "That was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me at all. Into my mid-20s, I was on the verge of being discarded, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never got a chance to be something else. But through God's grace, I am still here."
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class
NPR's Rachel Martin asks author Helena Andrews-Dyer what she has learned from moms who aren't like her. Andrews' book is, The Mamas: What I Learned about Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When Helena Andrews-Dyer had her first child, she started paying attention to...
8-year-old girl in Kent, England, has an out of this world story to tell her friends
Many kids seize an opportunity to send a text message or call somebody. An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England, went farther, right off the planet. She talked with an astronaut traveling 250 miles above her on the International Space Station. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. She did this using her dad's ham...
U.K.・
Short Wave
You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVErs. I'm going to cut right to the chase. It has been hot. I'm in Alaska right now - yeah, to see friends, but honestly, to escape the muggy conditions of Washington, D.C. Well, lucky for me and for you, there's nothing like a nice layer of sweat to cool you down. If this is gross, do not push pause. Instead, thank evolution for doing you a solid - really a liquid - and meet this small army of sweat Avengers we've assembled to show you why sweat is sweet - or at least super interesting. I have three reporters with me - Geoff Brumfiel, Nell Greenfieldboyce and Rebecca Hersher. Geoff, I'm going to start with you because I heard that this harebrained idea of a series of sweat was yours?
'King Of The Hill' endures, 25 years later
This year marks the 25th anniversary of King Of The Hill the animated sitcom King Of The Hill. Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the series ran for 13 seasons on FOX from 1997 to 2010, and is now streaming on Hulu. The show is in fictional Arlen, Texas and focuses on the Hill family - Hank, a propane salesman, his wife Peggy, a substitute teacher, their son Bobby, and Peggy's niece, Luanne. In this encore episode we revisit our conversation about the series.
American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Bessie Coleman was the first Black woman to hold a pilot's license. She got it in 1921. One hundred years after her first public flight in 1922, American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie. A crew of Black women pilots, flight attendants, customer service coordinators - even a maintenance technician - operated a flight from Dallas to Phoenix in her honor. Bessie Coleman's great niece, Gigi Coleman, was on board.
What makes a good race joke?
Gene, did you know that I had a little comedy career situation?. Wait. I did not know this, Parker. Tell me more. PARKER: Well, I mean, it was really only one summer. DEMBY: I mean, that still counts. One summer - that's more than most of us have. PARKER: Yeah....
Amor Perdido: 25 Latin ballads for summer heartbreak
Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. The sun wanes and the banda packs up to go home. Amidst stray trumpet blows and distant laughter, tequila causes you to sink further into a white plastic chair. Just as you close your eyes for a night-ending siesta, you look up to find a determined Tía Rosa standing over you.
