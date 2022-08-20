You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVErs. I'm going to cut right to the chase. It has been hot. I'm in Alaska right now - yeah, to see friends, but honestly, to escape the muggy conditions of Washington, D.C. Well, lucky for me and for you, there's nothing like a nice layer of sweat to cool you down. If this is gross, do not push pause. Instead, thank evolution for doing you a solid - really a liquid - and meet this small army of sweat Avengers we've assembled to show you why sweat is sweet - or at least super interesting. I have three reporters with me - Geoff Brumfiel, Nell Greenfieldboyce and Rebecca Hersher. Geoff, I'm going to start with you because I heard that this harebrained idea of a series of sweat was yours?

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO