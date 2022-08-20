Read full article on original website
NPR
An Iranian American writer makes a case against censorship and for Rushdie
Following the attack on author Salman Rushdie, NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Iranian American writer Azar Nafisi about attempts to silence writers. Her latest book is: Read Dangerously. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Writers are paying tribute to Salman Rushdie. He's the novelist attacked and seriously injured this month while talking in...
NPR
French supermarkets have been low on mustard. The main cause stems from Canada
For months, shoppers in France have seen a worrying gap in the condiment aisle. A severe mustard shortage has troubled the country, one of the world's top mustard consumers. Emma Jacobs reports the shortage actually has roots an ocean away. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: First, Gabrielle Villais noticed the popular mustard...
NPR
Finland's prime minister got grief for partying. Australia's leader was cheered
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. National leaders are people, too. Some people complained when video showed Finland's prime minister - she was partying with friends. Yet there seems to be less controversy after the guy who leads Australia turned up at a rock concert. When spotted by the crowd, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer and held up the empty cup. The crowd roared its approval.
NPR
'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class
NPR's Rachel Martin asks author Helena Andrews-Dyer what she has learned from moms who aren't like her. Andrews' book is, The Mamas: What I Learned about Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When Helena Andrews-Dyer had her first child, she started paying attention to...
NPR
Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to economist Shah Mehrabi, member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, about Afghan Central Bank reserves that remain frozen in the U.S. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Afghan central bank is still short of...
NPR
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
NPR
Work goes on inside a Ukrainian nuclear power plant amid threats of Russian bombs
International inspectors have not been able to secure a nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops. It is still in a battle zone. We've seen images of this plant since the start of the war in Ukraine. Russian soldiers, you may recall, fought their way in. They're now defending that area as Ukrainian troops push back. During all of that time, the plant has been operating. Civilians go to work there every day.
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
JEN: Hi. This is Jen (ph). NATE: And this is Nate (ph). JEN: And we're having a beer at the top of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. NATE: This podcast was recorded at... 11:15 Eastern time on Tuesday, August 23. JEN: Things might have changed by the time you...
NPR
Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life?
How can we know the true human cost of the war? It's now six months old, about. Matilda Bogner heads the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. She joins us from Kyiv. Welcome to the program. MATILDA BOGNER: Thank you. INSKEEP: I should note that United Nations figures...
NPR
Short Wave
You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVErs. I'm going to cut right to the chase. It has been hot. I'm in Alaska right now - yeah, to see friends, but honestly, to escape the muggy conditions of Washington, D.C. Well, lucky for me and for you, there's nothing like a nice layer of sweat to cool you down. If this is gross, do not push pause. Instead, thank evolution for doing you a solid - really a liquid - and meet this small army of sweat Avengers we've assembled to show you why sweat is sweet - or at least super interesting. I have three reporters with me - Geoff Brumfiel, Nell Greenfieldboyce and Rebecca Hersher. Geoff, I'm going to start with you because I heard that this harebrained idea of a series of sweat was yours?
NPR
How Daria Dugina's death impacts security for Putin allies in Russia
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Marlene Laruelle of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University about Alexander Dugin's influence in Russia and beyond. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In Russia today, a televised funeral for the woman killed by a car bomb in Moscow this...
NPR
Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings
South Korea's capital, Seoul, had pledged to shut down unregulated basement apartments, where a number of people died in floods following the worst rains in 80 years. This month, South Korea's capital had its worst flooding in 80 years. Around a dozen people were killed in Seoul, some drowning in basement apartments. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports many are questioning whether the government's promised reforms will keep it from happening again.
NPR
6 months into the war in Ukraine, diplomats haven't made much headway on peace talks
Audio will be available later today. There has been very little diplomacy during the course of the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are seeking battlefield advantage before negotiating.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Shouting in non-English language). Earlier this month, a couple days before the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, about two dozen women marched down a main street in Kabul chanting bread, work, freedom. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP:...
NPR
For Families Of Ukrainian Prisoners Of War, An Agonizing Search For Answers
The soldiers known as the Azovstal defenders are heroes in Ukraine. They held out for months against the Russians, fighting from a bombed-out steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol. When the city fell, the Ukrainian soldiers were taken captive by Russia. Last month, the prison where they...
NPR
Kyiv hosts a different kind of parade to celebrate Ukraine's independence day
This week marks six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but it also marks Ukraine's Independence Day. On August 24, 1991, the Ukrainian parliament declared its intent to separate from the Soviet Union. Every year since, parades and festivals have been held to celebrate - not this year, though. The war won't allow it. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda has this report on how the government will mark the occasion.
