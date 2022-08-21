ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury says he would ‘annihilate’ Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night after Ukrainian’s win

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk ’s second win against Anthony Joshua as one of the ‘worst heavyweight title fights’ he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.

Usyk earned a split-decision win against Joshua in Saudi Arabia , retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against the Briton, whom the Ukrainian dethroned last September with a unanimous-decision victory.

Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton hinted that he could return for a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

“After watching that, the both of them were s****,” said Fury, 33, in a video on Instagram. “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I’ve ever seen.

“It was bull****, come on! I’d annihilate both of them on the same night. F***ing s****.

“Get your f***ing cheque book out, because the ‘Gypsy King’ is here to stay forever!”

Usyk, 35, was a 115-113, 116-114, 113-115 winner against Joshua on Saturday night, remaining unbeaten with the victory.

Fury is also unbeaten as a professional, having most recently fought in April. The 33-year-old knocked out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to retain the WBC title at Wembley Stadium in London.

After his loss to Usyk on Saturday, Joshua bizarrely grabbed a microphone to rant about passion, respect and war.

Meanwhile, Usyk said: “I’m sure that Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me.

“I want to fight him, if I’m not fighting Fury, I’m not fighting at all. Only God knows if I will be undisputed or not.”

mmanews.com

Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss

Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
UFC
Boxing Insider

And Then There Were Two: Fury-Usyk

I can’t say I ever imagined Oleksandr Usyk being one of the two last men standing in the post-Klitschko heavyweight era. If you had asked me, say, three years ago who I thought would end up King of the Heavies, I would have said Deontay Wilder. His peers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, were very good, I felt, but not good enough to deal with Wilder’s explosiveness. How wrong I was. I can’t be too hard on myself about this, however, for who ever imagined that in 2022 former cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk would be in possession of three of the four major title belts in the division?
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)

Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released. At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch

Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
CORONA, CA
The Independent

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be back fighting in Nottingham on September 24 when he defends his title against Mauricio Lara but the bout will not take place at the City Ground.Forest fan Wood (26-2, 16KOs) set his sights on fighting at his home football club after he produced a brutal 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March.Wood’s successful defence of his WBA belt occurred at a sold-out Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and that same venue will host his 29th professional bout.Lara will be in England for a third time after he was involved in two memorable fights with...
COMBAT SPORTS
