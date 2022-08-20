Read full article on original website
owegopennysaver.com
Social Host Laws in New York State
Some counties in New York State have enacted a Social Host Law that holds homeowners and other adults liable for the consumption of alcohol on property that they own or control (lease, rent, etc.). These laws can be passed at the county level, but it takes a lot of work to pass new policy.
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools
New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
suncommunitynews.com
Hochul updates COVID-19 guidance for schools
Quarantine no longer required for students exposed to the virus. PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced updated COVID-19 guidance that aligns with new CDC recommendations as children, teachers and faculty across the state prepare to head back to school. With increased access to COVID-19 information, vaccination, testing, and treatment,...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh teen raises $8K for inclusive playground equipment
PLATTSBURGH | Mixing academic and athletic success, one Plattsburgh High School senior is getting rounds of applause for giving back to his community in a big way. The City of Plattsburgh publicly recognized Bailey J. Vanarman for recently raising $8,000 through a city soccer tournament at Melissa Penfield Park Aug. 7.
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA outgrows facility, renovating new home with more space
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh YMCA says it has outgrown its Oak Street facility and will move to a new location. Director Justin Ihne says the Y’s new home will be at the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road in Plattsburgh Town. The Y says it...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
WCAX
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
WCAX
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
suncommunitynews.com
Annmarie Morgan
VERMONTVILLE | Annmarie Morgan, 54, of Vermontville, N.Y., formerly of Colonie, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, N.Y. Annmarie was born in Catskill, N.Y., and was the eldest daughter of William and Mary Morgan of Ocala, Florida. She attended...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
PACT program extended in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended. PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
theupstater.com
No more free lunch (for some)
RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — Families must once again fill out an application for free or reduced-price meals in the RCS school district. The requirement is a change from the protocol that was in place since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and upended school policies. During the pandemic, breakfast and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
WCAX
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
WCAX
Teacher shortage across Vermont as students head back to school
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
suncommunitynews.com
Bicentennial Park hosts bereavement gathering
TICONDEROGA | The soft running falls of the La Chute provided the soundtrack as the crowd gathered in Bicentennial Park, some with solemn faces, some with smiles, some with fingers intertwined. Each individual was brought together on Saturday, Aug. 20, unified because of circumstances beyond their control- everyone in attendance...
VTDigger
2022 Vermont gubernatorial campaign demonstrates clear media bias
Vermont voters are once again experiencing state news media narrowing their range of vision to primarily one candidate, incumbent Gov. Phil Scott. While criticisms on this subject have brought about a slight trend toward moderation in them starting to at least mention Democratic-Progressive nominee Brenda Siegel by name as well as the inclusion of a few split-second videos on WPTZ and the other television stations, there is a complete imbalance in the time allotted to the governor and his principal opponent, Ms. Siegel.
newyorkalmanack.com
‘The Big Burn’ Adirondack Film Showing On Thursday
In the summer of 1910, the largest wildfire in American history devoured more than three million acres across the Northern Rockies and took the lives of 78 firefighters. The fledgling U.S. Forest Service was confronted with a catastrophe that would define the agency and the nation’s fire policy for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.
wxhc.com
The Great New York State Fair Opens Tomorrow
The end of summer can leave some people sad, but for quite a few, it is a sign that the New York State Fair is here. Opening tomorrow, August 24th and running through September 5th, the state fair returns to a 13-day run fair. Fair hours for this year are:
