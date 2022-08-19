Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Geiser: Visit Game and Parks at the State Fair
The Nebraska State Fair starts today in Grand Island and goes through Sept. 2. You won’t want to miss the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Outdoor Encounter exhibit in the Nebraska building. The Nebraska State Fair is a longstanding Nebraska tradition that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission...
Nebraska Fisherman Reels in 90-Million-Year-Old Fossil
The angler discovered the bulldog fish fossil when his line got caught on it during a fishing tournament on the Missouri River.
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team's Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15
The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Action begins at 7 p.m. Anyone can enter the open bull riding event. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16 to 17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: two, ten; White Balls: ten, eleven) (four, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 03-05-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2. (three, five, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000. MyDaY. People are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Yard of the Summer competition winners announced
The five winners of the North Platte Yard of the Summer competition have been announced, according to a press release from Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin conduct the annual competition. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center — North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen.
North Platte Telegraph
709 W B St., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 12, Day: 5, Year: 32. (Month: twelve; Day: five; Year: thirty-two) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
First Interstate Bank makes $25K donation to L2 for Kids
LEXINGTON — Last week, L2 for Kids received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of its inaugural “Believe in Local” grant campaign. These funds will be used to provide clothes for school-aged children, according to a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Proposed 2022-23 NP budget: Higher tax request, slight tax-rate cut
The city of North Platte’s property tax request would go up by 6.8% under the preliminary 2022-23 budget that City Council members will review publicly Thursday at a nonvoting work session. City government’s projected 2022 property tax rate, however, would drop slightly on the strength of a 7.56% boost...
North Platte Telegraph
Valuations place 2nd piece of 3 sample NP homes' 2022 tax puzzle
North Platte’s 2022 “budget season” started unfavorably in June for three particular homeowners whose individual taxable values rose for the first time in four to five years. Now, with total taxable values certified, they’re looking at notable cuts in their gross property tax bills — depending on...
North Platte Telegraph
Ohio ballot board advances bail, noncitizen voting measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio constitutional amendments cleared their last big hurdle before heading to November ballots — one seeking bail reform, the other prohibiting non-citizens from voting. The specific language for describing the amendments was approved Monday by the Ohio Ballot Board, which is a panel...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte softball defeats Kearney 6-2
Tatum Montelongo struck out 17 batters, and Lauren Horne and Kaitlyn Aden each hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning as the North Platte softball team defeated Kearney 6-2 on Monday in North Platte. “It’s always fun to play at home,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
NP City Council to send Rec Center sales tax to voters, fill Ward 3 vacancy
Tuesday night’s special North Platte City Council meeting will deal with several items beyond placing a temporary half-cent sales tax to upgrade the city Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot. Council members also will consider confirming Brian Flanders to succeed Ward 3 Councilman Jim Carman, rule on a...
North Platte Telegraph
Gering softball sweeps Hershey
HERSHEY — A high-scoring inning in each of the Gering softball team’s doubleheader games against Hershey on Tuesday helped the Bulldogs sweep the Panthers in Hershey. Gering scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning of the first game to force a 13-0 mercy rule in four-innings, then followed with 11 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game to win 19-2, also in four innings.
North Platte Telegraph
Meth, fentanyl found in foam statues during Dawson County traffic stop
LEXINGTON — Two San Ysidro, California, residents are charged with multiple felonies after a nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl combined was found in two hollow statues in their vehicle during a traffic stop at an Interstate 80 rest stop late last week. Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, and Adriana...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte man sentenced to between 5 to 8 years for Merrick's robbery
A 31-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five to eight years in state prison for a burglary at Merrick’s Ranch House in late March. In Lincoln County District Court, Barry J. Allen also received a one-year term for being in possession of burglar’s tools. He was...
North Platte Telegraph
House races: 2 NY incumbents ousted; Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election in swing district
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 24
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Comments / 0