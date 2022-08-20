Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
New video shows standoff unfold with police, suspect who breached FBI office
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — WLWT is getting a first look at how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County.
Police: Ohio man pretended to be parent, wanted to kidnap child at school event
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged for planning to kidnap a child while pretending to be a parent during a school's open house event, authorities said. Officers were called to St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia, about 15 miles southeast of Dayton, for an unwanted person.
Sidney Daily News
The dangers of drunk driving
Sidney Police Chief Will Balling, left to right, helps Cash Gephart, 12, walk towards his mother, Carmen Gephart, both of Sidney, while Cash wore goggles that simulated what a drunk person would see. Watching them is Safe Communities Coordinator Tia Toner, of Sidney. Toner was working a Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Drive Sober booth at the Sidney farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 20.
dayton247now.com
21-year-old indicted in stabbing on Chelsea Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton, was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14, 2022, according to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. On the evening of Sunday, August 14, Dayton police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
"Very saddened by it all," missing person case now homicide investigation
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- “Very saddened by it all, very disheartened," Those are just some of the words residents in Greenville are using to describe how they feel after a missing person case turned into a homicide investigation. “I didn’t think that was possible around here, but it...
1 dead, another injured after two cars strike pedestrians
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Ford Focus was driving by the intersection of Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when it collided with a pedestrian at 1:22 a.m. Another car then drove by, striking the victim a second time.
At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
dayton247now.com
Man arrested after pretending to be parent; planned to abduct child at school event
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is behind bars after police say he pretended to be a parent and attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl at a school open house Monday in Xenia. Xenia Police responded to St. Brigid Schools regarding an unwanted person there, according to a news release. Police learned that Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn had entered the school during the beginning of the school year Open House event, and while in the school he reportedly falsely represented himself as a parent of one of the children attending the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Quincy teen cited after crashing ATV
A Quincy teen was cited after he crashed his ATV on County Road 73, near County Road 34, in Quincy, Sunday morning just before 1 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office observed a red ATV in the roadway with a male laying on the ground beside it. Authorities...
Report: Man charged with indecency tells police he needs girl
A warrant has been issued for a man who police say urinated on a vending machine and was touching himself inappropriately at a local motel.
Fox 19
School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.
2 medical helicopters called to crash on I-75 NB in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Multiple medical helicopters were called to a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Shelby County Monday afternoon. Crews were called to reports to a crash involving one car on I-75 Northbound near state Route 274 just before 8:30 p.m. According to dispatchers with Ohio State Highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday. Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Warren County issues an emergency road closure in front of Five Points Elementary School
FIVE POINTS, Ohio — Warren County Engineers announced an emergency road closure in Clearcreek Township on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lytle-Five Points Road is closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive, effective immediately. The closure is in front of Five Points Elementary School in between the...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Police make two felony drug arrests
The Bellefontaine Police Department recently made two felony drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, just before 5:30, officers were on patrol in the area of West Brown Avenue and North Main Street. They observed Betty Dolan, 27, at large, walking through an alley. Authorities stopped Dolan and informed her there was...
dayton247now.com
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
Lanes cleared on I-75 NB after crash
According to ODOT, the left two lanes are blocked between SR-48/Main Street to SR-4/Keowee Street due to a crash on Monday morning.
dayton247now.com
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clinton Co.
Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. The 40-year-old driver of the truck was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 1