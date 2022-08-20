ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

WLWT 5

New video shows standoff unfold with police, suspect who breached FBI office

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — WLWT is getting a first look at how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

The dangers of drunk driving

Sidney Police Chief Will Balling, left to right, helps Cash Gephart, 12, walk towards his mother, Carmen Gephart, both of Sidney, while Cash wore goggles that simulated what a drunk person would see. Watching them is Safe Communities Coordinator Tia Toner, of Sidney. Toner was working a Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Drive Sober booth at the Sidney farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 20.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

21-year-old indicted in stabbing on Chelsea Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton, was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14, 2022, according to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. On the evening of Sunday, August 14, Dayton police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block...
DAYTON, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

Man arrested after pretending to be parent; planned to abduct child at school event

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is behind bars after police say he pretended to be a parent and attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl at a school open house Monday in Xenia. Xenia Police responded to St. Brigid Schools regarding an unwanted person there, according to a news release. Police learned that Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn had entered the school during the beginning of the school year Open House event, and while in the school he reportedly falsely represented himself as a parent of one of the children attending the event.
XENIA, OH
peakofohio.com

Quincy teen cited after crashing ATV

A Quincy teen was cited after he crashed his ATV on County Road 73, near County Road 34, in Quincy, Sunday morning just before 1 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office observed a red ATV in the roadway with a male laying on the ground beside it. Authorities...
QUINCY, OH
Fox 19

School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Police make two felony drug arrests

The Bellefontaine Police Department recently made two felony drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, just before 5:30, officers were on patrol in the area of West Brown Avenue and North Main Street. They observed Betty Dolan, 27, at large, walking through an alley. Authorities stopped Dolan and informed her there was...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton247now.com

Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
KETTERING, OH

