XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is behind bars after police say he pretended to be a parent and attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl at a school open house Monday in Xenia. Xenia Police responded to St. Brigid Schools regarding an unwanted person there, according to a news release. Police learned that Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn had entered the school during the beginning of the school year Open House event, and while in the school he reportedly falsely represented himself as a parent of one of the children attending the event.

XENIA, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO