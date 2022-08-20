Institutional investors in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) see US$153m decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

Tesla completes a three-for-one stock split on Wednesday after the closing bell, continuing what's become a fashionable move for high-priced shares. In just the past three months, Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet also completed splits. What does this mean for investors? It's pretty straightforward. If you had one Tesla share before the split, now you have three shares, each worth about a third of the previous price. More generally, this means that any individual share of Tesla is cheaper. In Tesla's case, the price was just under $900 per share leading up to the split. Starting Thursday, unless there are...

STOCKS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO