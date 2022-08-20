ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First trailer for Birds of Prey and Mom stars' Netflix action movie

Netflix has released a trailer for Lou, an adrenaline-pumping thriller starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. Janney is miles away from her Mom role as the titular antiheroine, a mysterious, hardened woman living next door to Birds of Prey star Smollett's character and her daughter. When the girl is kidnapped...
Hollyoaks airs unexpected Maalik family wedding twist

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired a massive twist tonight (August 24) as the wedding Shaq Qureshi and Nadira Valli fell to bits. Wednesday's episode picked up after Juliet Nightingale turned up and revealed that she and Nadira have been having an affair. Blames and insults were thrown all around, with Nadira at first calling Juliet a liar before admitting the truth.
EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley teases flirtatious scene for Karen and Alfie

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has teased a flirtatious scene for her character Karen Taylor and Alfie Moon. Shane Richie is set to return to the BBC One soap later this year as part of a major storyline for the Slater family — just as his ex-wife Kat Slater is planning to tie the knot with his arch-enemy Phil Mitchell.
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit

Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
Love Island's Tasha responds to Ekin-Su feud claims over birthday party invite

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has denied rumours of any sort of feud between herself and last series' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Chatter about the two not getting on has been going around social media when Tasha was out celebrating with fellow Islanders like Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard.
Soaps - Is It Worth Watching The Big Three Soaps?

I only watch Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders via Youtube clips, spoilers and the comments on here but I haven't watched a full episode in a long time. Has the acting, writing, pace and so on improved over the last few years or at least show any potential to be good and consistent viewing?
Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
Investigating Diana: Death In Paris

Part 1 was on last night on Channel 4, with part 2 tonight at 9 PM. All 4 episodes are available on All4. Not sure if it is worth watching anymore of it, much of it has already been said. They might just as well have showed ‘For The Love Of Diana Conspiracies’ again. I don’t thing many people will have watched all episodes on All4 already.
EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford

EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
Random little scenes that stick out in your memory

I thought it would be interesting to see what little, random scenes over the years that people remember, for food or not so good reasons. Everyone knows the iconic ones (‘you ain’t my muvva etc) but what little scenes stick out in your memory. I remember a really...
Laura leaves Love Island

BREAKING 🚨 Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island. “There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed, along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but you'll be in safe hands.” #loveisland. Just seen this. She was...
TV SERIES

