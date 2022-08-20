Read full article on original website
'Please excuse my language': Marcus Rashford apologises for swearing after scoring Man United's winner against Liverpool... as England star laughs off his passionate celebration for being in the 'heat of the moment'
Marcus Rashford has apologised for swearing after scoring the winning goal against Liverpool, as he laughed off his passionate celebration as being in the 'heat of the moment'. The 24-year-old looked to be at his best once again against Jurgen Klopp's side, netting what would turn out to be the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage
Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter. A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.
