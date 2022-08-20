Coastal Carolina OLB coach Josh Miller confident in LB room despite big production losses

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Andrews football looks to compete in 'new' region
ANDREWS — Andrews football is coming off a 2-6 (2-3 Region 7-AA) season that saw it make the first round of the AA state playoffs before falling to Woodland, 38-6. The Yellow Jackets will have to replace fullback/linebacker Donte Fulmore and wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Cannon, but return lineman SheFon Boyd, quarterback Cam Cumbee, wide receiver/strong safety Reid Harrington, Rodshaun Dorsey and Ethan Burroughs.
The Post and Courier
Carvers Bay football ready for 1st season in Region 5-A
HEMINGWAY — The Carvers Bay Bears finished 3-1 in Region 4-A last season and reached the second round of the A playoffs before falling to Bamberg Ehrhardt, 41-14. This season, Carvers Bay will play in Region 5-A. The region will be similar to last year, except with the addition of Johnsonville and the subtraction of C.E. Murray, which combined with Kingstree this offseason.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown football looks to turn things around in 2022
GEORGETOWN — There’s no denying that 2021 was a tough year for Georgetown football. The Bulldogs went 0-10 on the season and 0-4 in Region 7-AAA play, but that 0-4 record came in a region that was filled with playoff teams, including lower state runner-up Dillon, Aynor, Loris and Waccamaw. Manning is also now back in the region, another team the Bulldogs can’t take lightly.
The Post and Courier
Kingstree to forfeit game against Aynor, acting school district superintendent says
Kingstree High will forfeit its game against Aynor scheduled for Aug. 26 as a punishment for the actions that took place at the end of Kingstree’s loss to Manning, Williamsburg County School District Acting Superintendent announced in a statement. At the end of the Kingstree – Manning game, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
How Coastal Carolina University plans to address temporary need for more student housing
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University plans to contract with a Conway apartment complex and a Myrtle Beach hotel to address a need for more housing due to an increased rate of student enrollment over the past two years. The Conway campus said it anticipates a record 7.5 percent increase...
The Post and Courier
Hemingway football coach placed on leave after DUI arrest in Florence
The Hemingway High football coach and athletics director has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Aug. 19 on a driving under the influence charge in Florence. Byron L. Abram was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of less than...
The Post and Courier
4 Georgetown County schools again charging for meals after USDA waiver ends
GEORGETOWN — Students at four Georgetown County schools are once again being required to pay for their meals. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, things are getting back to normal for the food service at Georgetown County School District. “Well, back to the new normal, or pre-pandemic normal,...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County approves agreement with Santee Electric for spec building
GEORGETOWN — County Council has agreed to partner with Santee Electric Cooperative to construct a speculative industrial building in the Georgetown County Business Center. Speculative buildings, as the county noted in the resolution unanimously approved Aug. 23, are used to "attract and promote economic development" by constructing business space before a tenant is decided upon.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County Council discusses feasibility of Plantersville Scenic Byway project
GEORGETOWN — A project to bring a pedestrian and bicycle trail to the Plantersville area received Georgetown County Council's attention on Aug. 23 after months of planning, but considerable work remains ahead. The $49 million Plantersville Scenic Byway/Choppee Black River Trail project, as described by Britt Storck of Alta...
The Post and Courier
Horry County Animal Care Center receives 170+ intakes so far this month
CONWAY — Three Horry County Police investigations this month have led to more than 170 animals arriving at the Horry Animal Care Center, causing the shelter to exceed its capacity. The latest investigation, which took place Aug. 19, led to the seizure of 46 dogs. The shelter temporarily closed...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg schools' interim superintendent said to have trail of ‘unprofessional conduct'
KINGSTREE — The Williamsburg County School District's new interim superintendent was the subject of a state investigation after allegedly threatening a board member. S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman said that Kelvin Wymbs will be the new interim superintendent, according to an Aug. 22 letter obtained by The Post and Courier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Update: Suspect barricaded in Happy Holiday motel room taken into custody
MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach Police officers have taken into custody a man who had barricaded himself into a hotel room. The police are clearing the scene and going back to service, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, Myrtle Beach Police Department public information officer. The suspect's identity and the...
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events/August
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of August. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
The Post and Courier
Longs man sentenced to 20 years for home invasion
CONWAY — A Longs man pleaded guilty to his involvement in home invasion crime spree on the eve of his trial. Dale Ford, 37, of Longs pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary; two counts of kidnapping; and two counts of armed robbery before a jury was sworn to hear his case on Aug. 22, said Nancy Livesay, a violent crimes prosecutor, who along with Chris Helms, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The Post and Courier
Kingstree man arrested on drug charges, alcohol license violation
A Williamsburg County man is facing multiple drug offenses and a charge of selling beer or wine without a license, according to a Aug. 22 news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Teridal Deshon Burgess, 43, of Kingstree was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with charges of possession of...
Comments / 0