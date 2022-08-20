Coastal Carolina OLB coach Josh Miller confident in LB room despite big production losses

HEMINGWAY — The Carvers Bay Bears finished 3-1 in Region 4-A last season and reached the second round of the A playoffs before falling to Bamberg Ehrhardt, 41-14. This season, Carvers Bay will play in Region 5-A. The region will be similar to last year, except with the addition of Johnsonville and the subtraction of C.E. Murray, which combined with Kingstree this offseason.

