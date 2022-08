The Citrus Belt League football race, as it has been for several years, appears to be a toss-up between Cajon and Citrus Valley high schools. Cajon is always talented but will have to overcome the loss of standout running back Freddy Fletcher to graduation. Citrus Valley also lost a star running back in Jeremiah Claiborne who transferred to Alemany of Mission Hills. Claiborne rushed for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO