Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home of natural causes, early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, MN, later in the afternoon.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO