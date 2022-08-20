Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
kroxam.com
Joy Ann Goulet – Notice of Passing
Joy Ann Goulet, 60, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after an extended illness. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with her funeral arrangements.
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
kroxam.com
Margaret Jane Proulx – Notice of Passing
Margaret Jane Proulx, 92, of rural Crookston, MN, passed away at her home late Saturday evening, surrounded by her loving family. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
kroxam.com
ARTS GRANTS APPLICATIONS DEADLINES ARE COMING UP ORGANIZATIONS, SCHOOLS, AND INDIVIDUALS
Applications are open for arts grants to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service areas including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofit arts organizations can start applying for general operating funds. Applications...
kroxam.com
CHS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM HAS TEAM BONDING EVENT AT BENEDICITINE LIVING COMMUNITY
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston was visited by the Crookston High School girls soccer team to bring cheer to the Community’s Assisted Living Building by writing positive messages and images in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the building as part of a team bonding event. Pictures...
kroxam.com
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande – Time of Service Announcement
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home of natural causes, early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, MN, later in the afternoon.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KEUHN GIVES HEALTH INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
Crookston Superintendent Dave Kuehn wrote a quick announcement and a short letter discussing some health information for the 2022-23 School Year. His announcement can be seen below- As we prepare for our upcoming school year, we certainly recognize that our schools are a critical component of our district community and...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS REMINDING COLLEGE STUDENTS AND NEW APARTMENT OWNERS TO BE CAREFUL OF BED BUGS
With fall approaching in a matter of weeks and schools and colleges dorms opening, the Polk County Public Health Department is reminding everyone that bed bugs can be a major issue in college dorms and apartments and has some hints on what you can do to keep yourself safe them before you move into your new dorm or room.
kvrr.com
Grand Forks Man Arrested For Attacking Woman At EGF Movie Theater
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested after a woman claims he attacked her in a bathroom at River Cinema in East Grand Forks. Police took 37-year-old Jason Noyes into custody at his home Sunday. The victim says she came out of a stall in...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Travis Allen Lee, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Christyan Matthew Logan, 21, of Bagley, for Probation Violation. Thomas Eric Neihart, 43, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Kari Marie Kahlstorf, 32, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SEVERAL NEW HIRES AHEAD OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Consent Agenda began with approval of the meeting minutes from July 25, and approval of Current Bills. It also included resignation letters from Allison Ozaki as a Special Ed Instructor at Crookston High School, Scott Mustain as a Paraprofessional from Highland Elementary School, and Donna Hartel as a Multicultural Liaison. The Consent Agenda also listed the approval of Susan Akerlind’s retirement as a Special Ed Instructor from Highland, as well as the approval of Salary Lane Advance Requests.
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited Following Incident at a Bank
A Thief River Falls area man has been cited following an incident at a bank. Police were called to 201 3rd Street East Monday morning with a bank employee saying a customer was “causing quite a disturbance.”. Dale Arden Sletten, 72, has been cited for Disorderly Conduct.
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
kfgo.com
Grand Forks council okays resolution for Fufeng project design
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks City Council has given initial approval to a resolution designed to help pay for a series of needed improvements for the proposed Fufeng Corn milling project. The money would be used for wastewater, sanitary sewer, lift stations, stormwater collection and water...
mayvillestate.edu
Mayville State student athlete to appear on Good Morning America
Joshua Tetteh, a Mayville State University freshman from Orlando, Fla. will appear on the ABC Good Morning America program Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022. Tettah is a defensive back on the Comets football team and a graduate of Evans High School. At the end of Joshua’s junior year in high...
valleynewslive.com
GF man arrested for attempting to assault woman in bathroom
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to assault a woman in a bathroom at an East Grand Forks business. EGF PD says, shortly before 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 2nd Street...
kfgo.com
Multiple vehicles damaged in Grand Forks parking lot fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon around 12:21 in the south side parking lot of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave. S. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames...
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY VETERANS CENTER IS OFFERING BENEFITS TO VETERANS EXPOSED TO BURN PITS AND AGENT ORANGE
On August 10, President Joe Biden officially signed the PACT Act into law, which adds several benefits for veterans that served during the Gulf and Vietnam War and help veterans that were unable to get into health care due to their income. The Act specifically changes the benefits for veterans...
