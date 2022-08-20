ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

marinlocalnews.com

Pages From The Past: Marin-Sonoma fair opens; Novato’s the star

– Walter H. Parker, the architect of the new Novato school building and also of the new Community House, left last Saturday with his wife for Japan. Mr. and Mrs. Parker will spend a year at Dairen, where Mr. Parker has a contract to build a million-and-a-half-dollar hospital for the Japanese government.
NOVATO, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Rafael Incident: Time to Heal, While Addressing Questions Calmly

It is time to place the San Rafael incident behind us, while addressing a few points and questions in its aftermath. Before we address decisions made before, during, and after, the incident, a few facts need to be stated:. San Rafael Elementary is a bilingual English/Spanish school. The neighborhood, predominately...
PASADENA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors

PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...
Novato, CA
nfcw.com

Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Novato group protests closed-door homeless deal

Tief Gibbs (left) along with a woman who asked to remain anonymous, followed by Jory O’Shea (left rear) and Melanie Swanson, (right rear) members are members of a group calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Novato. They met the evening of Monday, Aug. 15, at Doctor Insomnia’s Coffee on Grant Street to post fliers protesting the city’s policies and decisions regarding the homeless encampment at Lee Gerner Park.
NOVATO, CA
californiaagnet.com

Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years in Sonoma County

The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: The Real Reason for Closing Laguna Honda Hospital

Why have we heard so little about the closing of Laguna Honda Hospital?. There’s a good reason. It has nothing to do with the stated rationale for closing. There is nothing wrong with the hospital facilities, which were rebuilt after the overwhelming passage of a bond issue. There’s no demand for its closing, rather the reverse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santarosahistory.com

ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE

There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Big Rig Accident on Highway 680 [Martinez, CA]

MARTINEZ, CA (August 23, 2022) – Wednesday morning, officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 680 that injured at least two. The incident happened on August 17th shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Pacheco Boulevard, according to Officer Adam Lane. Lane also added...
MARTINEZ, CA

