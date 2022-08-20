Read full article on original website
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
marinlocalnews.com
Pages From The Past: Marin-Sonoma fair opens; Novato’s the star
– Walter H. Parker, the architect of the new Novato school building and also of the new Community House, left last Saturday with his wife for Japan. Mr. and Mrs. Parker will spend a year at Dairen, where Mr. Parker has a contract to build a million-and-a-half-dollar hospital for the Japanese government.
marinlocalnews.com
Big November election for Marin voters, incumbents face spirited challengers
Voters have their work cut out for them this election season. Not only are there a number of ballot questions to wade through, two incumbents in city council races have called it a day, making room for new blood and what promises to be spirited campaigns to guide the direction of Marin governments.
coloradoboulevard.net
San Rafael Incident: Time to Heal, While Addressing Questions Calmly
It is time to place the San Rafael incident behind us, while addressing a few points and questions in its aftermath. Before we address decisions made before, during, and after, the incident, a few facts need to be stated:. San Rafael Elementary is a bilingual English/Spanish school. The neighborhood, predominately...
Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors
PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...
San Francisco art gallery director gets rare federal domestic violence charge in Yosemite
The director of an SF art gallery has been charged with "domestic violence within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States."
nfcw.com
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato group protests closed-door homeless deal
Tief Gibbs (left) along with a woman who asked to remain anonymous, followed by Jory O’Shea (left rear) and Melanie Swanson, (right rear) members are members of a group calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Novato. They met the evening of Monday, Aug. 15, at Doctor Insomnia’s Coffee on Grant Street to post fliers protesting the city’s policies and decisions regarding the homeless encampment at Lee Gerner Park.
californiaagnet.com
Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years in Sonoma County
The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.
Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Six Rivers Fire spreads to Bay Area
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday in response to wildfire smoke being caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
Historic building on San Francisco pier catches fire, collapses
Video footage posted by the fire department showed a fire boat flooding the pier with water.
eastcountytoday.net
Mayor of Antioch Says They Will Appoint Permanent City Manager and Police Chief
On Monday, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced during a press conference he will be calling for a special meeting on Friday to appoint a permanent city manager and police chief. Thorpe called interim city manager Cornelius Johnson “the perfect fit” for the City of Antioch. Once Johnson is officially city...
sfrichmondreview.com
Letter to the Editor: The Real Reason for Closing Laguna Honda Hospital
Why have we heard so little about the closing of Laguna Honda Hospital?. There’s a good reason. It has nothing to do with the stated rationale for closing. There is nothing wrong with the hospital facilities, which were rebuilt after the overwhelming passage of a bond issue. There’s no demand for its closing, rather the reverse.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill police ask public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police were calling on the public to help locate a 14-year-old College Park High School student who's been missing since Saturday. Investigators described Lila Petrik as white, with long brown hair, brown eyes, standing about 5'04" tall and 110 pounds. They said she left...
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE
There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Where to go to ‘dress like your parents’; Berkeley YWCA’s new leader is gone already
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Downtown Berkeley. Dressing like it’s 1999 is now cool, say owners of new vintage shop.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Big Rig Accident on Highway 680 [Martinez, CA]
MARTINEZ, CA (August 23, 2022) – Wednesday morning, officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 680 that injured at least two. The incident happened on August 17th shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Pacheco Boulevard, according to Officer Adam Lane. Lane also added...
