Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love it
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West Coast
goccusports.com
2022 Fall Camp Central: Practice No. 17 - Final Countdown
CONWAY, S.C. – Preseason Fall Camp 2022 is over. With the first day of classes set for Wednesday (Aug. 24), the Chanticleers wrapped up preseason fall camp with a spirited practice on a nice fall Tuesday morning on the Fowler Turf Field. Moving back the start time of practice,...
goccusports.com
Girardi Named Women’s Lacrosse Assistant Coach
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's lacrosse team will add Jill Girardi to the coaching staff, head coach Rachel Shuck Whitten announced today. After a solid career at Northwestern University and 12 games in the Athletes Unlimited Pro League (AUPL), Girardi steps into the coaching realm. Girardi totaled 883 points in the AUPL.
sportstalksc.com
“I’ve been here, I know what this program is all about and I know what this program can do.”–new #Gamecocks Associate Head Coach Monte Lee (AUDIO)
Former Clemson and College of Charleston head baseball coach Monte Lee is back where his coaching career got its kick-start, as an assistant coach at USC. Lee was named late last week by Mark Kingston as the program’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to becoming the head coach at Charleston in 2009, Lee spent six years as an assistant to Ray Tanner at USC, a period when the Gamecocks emerged as a national power.
Charleston City Paper
Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins
It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
crbjbizwire.com
Mason Prep School Faculty Member Named SCISA Master Teacher
The South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) has named Ms. Kathleen Thomas a Master Teacher. The Master Teacher program recognizes teachers who exhibit best practices in the classroom and a willingness to share and collaborate with other educators. Master Teachers must inspire excellence in the classroom, among colleagues and, especially, among students.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction selected as third among “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”
Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.
abcnews4.com
SC hockey player saved by teammates after going into cardiac arrest during game
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On March 13, The North Charleston Hockey Team thought it would be just another game at Carolina Ice Palace. Until the game suddenly came to a stop, when one of their own went into full cardiac arrest. "The first thing out of my mouth...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston DJ “The Critic” Retires from Radio
After about three decades on the air, Charleston DJ Jim Voigt aka “The Critic” has announced his retirement from radio. The announcement was made on Friday, August 19th. Voigt has worked for multiple local stations including the now-defunct 96 Wave and 105.5 The Bridge, where for several years he has hosted “The Critic’s Choice” show on Sundays. He had also been hosting “Afternoons with Critic” on weekdays from 3 pm to 7 pm. That show has been replaced by “Afternoons with Bryan Schock,” which debuted on Monday.
wpde.com
Longtime coach, 5 former Pee Dee athletes to be inducted into Florence hall of fame
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A longtime coach and five former athletes will be inducted into the Florence School District 3 Athletic Hall of Fame. Hal Edwards coached football at Ronald E McNair Middle School for 27 years and never had a losing season. Pete McFadden was a three-sport athlete...
holycitysinner.com
Princeton Review Gives College of Charleston High Marks
The College of Charleston is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate students according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles and recommends CofC in the new edition of its annual college guide, The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition. According to The Princeton Review, “The College...
lonelyplanet.com
Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes
The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
Gov. McMaster to hold ceremonial bill signing at North Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will hold a ceremonial bill signing at an elementary school in Charleston County. The ceremony will highlight an effort of ‘Vision to Learn’ and the Charleston County School District (CCSD) to provide screenings and eyewear to students who need them. Gov. McMaster will sign into […]
Hearing expected next week in deadly July 2020 shooting of College of Charleston provost’s husband
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Scarlett Wilson, said Tuesday the first of three hearings will take place next week regarding individuals accused in the deadly shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo, the husband of then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said […]
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
fox40jackson.com
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: ‘Find of a lifetime’
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Local Couples Conquering Business & Secrets to Their Success: Keith and Kim Powell
Kim Powell: Summit Industrial Flooring, Woodhouse Day Spa. When it comes to balancing home life and running three businesses, Keith and Kim Powell said they attribute their success to passion, purpose and perseverance. With three separate businesses and over 100 employees between all companies, the Powells are the picture of achievement, having built a dynamic family enterprise.
22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff brings 200 competitors, hundreds of spectators to Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff returned to Surfside Beach this weekend for the 22nd year to raise money for college scholarships and raise awareness about conservation and keeping beaches and oceans clean. Nearly 200 surfers competed in front of an estimated 1,500 spectators on Saturday and Sunday to raise […]
