ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Long Beach to consider more rules for food truck owners after restaurants complain

The grill is always hot inside the Hibachi Queens food truck."We're stationed out here seven days a week, " said co-owner Lupe Godinez.Since January, the Hibachi Queens truck has seen its business grow after setting up outside The Pike Outlets, a popular spot for many food trucks in Long Beach. "We've already gotten such a following," said Godinez. "Even from people from right behind us living at these apartments. They order, weekly, from us."However, the Hibachi Queens and other food trucks could be forced to leave their coveted spot after some restaurant owners from across the street complained about the mobile...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier

"This is not about money; it has to do with safety," said owner Peter Wolovich, who has grown frustrated over the number of incidents his business and employees have endured. "We're just trying to provide something fun for the community." The post Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Seal Beach, CA
City
Cerritos, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Local
California Sports
CBS LA

Vandals deface multiple headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery

Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...
LONG BEACH, CA
tornadopix.com

Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…

Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
CBS LA

Gun shop faces community backlash after potential move to Torrance

When Jack Brandhorst opened Red Rifle Ltd. 10 years ago in Caron, he wanted to bring boutique, personal sensibility to the gun buying experience. "I wanted to open up a gun store where we can take the time and really teach our friends and neighbors and community members how to safely operate a gun," said Brandhorst. With 90% of his clientele coming from nearby Torrance, he was hoping to move his shop to the South Bay city. A few months ago, a chance to fulfill that dream opened at the old Sartori Salon. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Brandhorst applied for a...
TORRANCE, CA
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed

The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Badminton#City Council#Marina Vista
orangejuiceblog.com

Gloria, Trevor and Diaz vote to “KEEP ANAHEIM DIRTY!!!” [Now COMPLETE with Council Facedance Videos!]

Anaheim has had several distractions since July 12, 2022, but we’re not going to forget – that was the night that Councilman Diaz, Councilwoman Ma’ae, and Wannabe Mayor Trevor O’Neil voted repeatedly and stubbornly against ANY kind of Campaign Finance Reform in this scandal-ridden town. There is a lot to say about that vote, and now it shall be said…
roadfood.com

7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland

Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy