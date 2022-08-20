Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan Dijkhuizen
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach to consider more rules for food truck owners after restaurants complain
The grill is always hot inside the Hibachi Queens food truck."We're stationed out here seven days a week, " said co-owner Lupe Godinez.Since January, the Hibachi Queens truck has seen its business grow after setting up outside The Pike Outlets, a popular spot for many food trucks in Long Beach. "We've already gotten such a following," said Godinez. "Even from people from right behind us living at these apartments. They order, weekly, from us."However, the Hibachi Queens and other food trucks could be forced to leave their coveted spot after some restaurant owners from across the street complained about the mobile...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier
"This is not about money; it has to do with safety," said owner Peter Wolovich, who has grown frustrated over the number of incidents his business and employees have endured. "We're just trying to provide something fun for the community." The post Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier appeared first on Long Beach Post.
tornadopix.com
Emerald Bay’s $43.5 million mansion is OC’s highest price for new construction – Orange County Register
A 4,981-square-foot home in the Emerald Bay neighborhood of Laguna Beach sold for $43.5 million, making it the highest price for new construction in Orange County — per square foot. That’s $8,733 per square foot. According to Redfin and based on multiple listing service data, it’s also the...
Vandals deface multiple headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery
Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...
tornadopix.com
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
Gun shop faces community backlash after potential move to Torrance
When Jack Brandhorst opened Red Rifle Ltd. 10 years ago in Caron, he wanted to bring boutique, personal sensibility to the gun buying experience. "I wanted to open up a gun store where we can take the time and really teach our friends and neighbors and community members how to safely operate a gun," said Brandhorst. With 90% of his clientele coming from nearby Torrance, he was hoping to move his shop to the South Bay city. A few months ago, a chance to fulfill that dream opened at the old Sartori Salon. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Brandhorst applied for a...
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
‘Mexican Express’ tells the story of West Long Beach’s drag racing history
A new documentary tells an untold story about two Mexican-American brothers and their adventures racing on the historic Lions Drag Strip in the 1960s. The post ‘Mexican Express’ tells the story of West Long Beach’s drag racing history appeared first on Long Beach Post.
City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed
The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
If you want the best steak around, then look no further than any of these 3 top rated steakhouses. Best Steak Restaurants in Los Angeles for a Perfect Grade-A DinnerCarlito's Los Angeles / yelp.
orangejuiceblog.com
Gloria, Trevor and Diaz vote to “KEEP ANAHEIM DIRTY!!!” [Now COMPLETE with Council Facedance Videos!]
Anaheim has had several distractions since July 12, 2022, but we’re not going to forget – that was the night that Councilman Diaz, Councilwoman Ma’ae, and Wannabe Mayor Trevor O’Neil voted repeatedly and stubbornly against ANY kind of Campaign Finance Reform in this scandal-ridden town. There is a lot to say about that vote, and now it shall be said…
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
roadfood.com
7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland
Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
