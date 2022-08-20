Amid outcry over sheriff's Batmobile raid, San Mateo County supervisors ask state attorney general to investigate

Read full article on original website
Clarica Deforge
3d ago
The way I see it, that the buyer DID NOT completely pay for the car and DID NOT let the builder know for months if he still wanted it, so I believe the builder had the right to stop the build. Sounds like the buyer is a spoiled entitled brat, that he can get what ever he wants without completely paying for a product and try to bully people. I hope the builder had a signed written contract, that shows proof the builder was legally able to do what he did.
Alyce Spruell
3d ago
I dont understand i thought this had somthing to with building Batman cars .is there a law aganst building bat mobiles
wkvi.com
Brian M. Young Sentenced in Pulaski County Superior Court
Brian Young was sentenced in Pulaski County Superior Court Monday after pleading guilty in a plea agreement with the State to two Level 6 Felony counts of voting outside precinct residence. The sentence would be at the discretion of the court. Special Judge Jonathan Forker presided over the case where...
inkfreenews.com
Town Of Pierceton Files Suit Against Police Officer
PIERCETON — The town of Pierceton’s legal counsel has filed a civil suit against a former police officer employed by the town for a breach of contract. In July, Pierceton Town Council approved pursuing legal action against former Pierceton Police officer Ryan Piper after he resigned one year and eight months before his contract with the town was set to expire.
Dual accusations of residency fraud, voter fraud put Leanna Louie in a Catch-22: ‘She is trapped’
Aspirational District 4 supervisor Leanna Louie finds herself in quite a bind. She admits to voting in District 10 while registered in District 4; Department of Elections director John Arntz has referred her to the District Attorney for alleged voter fraud. At the same time, she has been mandated by...
clintoncountydailynews.com
City Council Deals With Expensive Part
The City of Frankfort dealt with an unexpected dilemma Monday when they found out that a needed part for the Aquatic Center had not been ordered and temporarily delayed the project. The cost of that part was $78,144. “We found out for Envoy there had to be a change order...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton PD swears in newest officer
The Pleasanton Police Department swore in its newest officer, Jared Dekkers, at a ceremony earlier this month. Dekkers is a lateral transfer from the Stockton Police Department, where he was a member of the Strategic Community Officer Team, which focused on community engagement and assisting unhoused people, according to Pleasanton PD.
Times-Union Newspaper
BZA Denies Variance For Group Home
A use variance to allow for a not-for-profit’s group home for victims of human trafficking or sexual exploitation in an Industrial-2 zoning district was denied by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals Monday night. Dawnna Plummer, founder and executive director of Beloved: Not Forgotten, petitioned for the use variance...
Police warn Kosciusko County drivers of recent auto thefts
Police have tips for drivers to lower the chances of theft after a string of recent incidents around Kosciusko County have prompted an investigation.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton school board approves reorganization of technological services
The Pleasanton school board approved a reorganization plan earlier this month for the Information Technology Department that will see tech specialists assigned to multiple schools and work off a dispatch model. According to the plan, nine technology specialists will be divided into three teams — each team will be responsible...
Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison
STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- A convicted serial killer who confessed to killing at least 13 people in the 70s died of natural causes on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Herbert W. Mullin was 75 years old at the time of death, and the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner The post Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison appeared first on KION546.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo trash rate increase could come with changes to recycling pickup
Valparaiso residents would pay more for less service, under the city's proposed trash rate increase. Valparaiso City Services is asking the city council to raise the rate from 12 dollars to $19.50 a month, starting this fall. City Services Director Steve Poulos told council members Monday that the rate has...
calmatters.network
Sandoval: Homes end homelessness and it takes a village to build them
The underlying causes of homelessness are complex, but they can be narrowed down to structural inequities and, ultimately, the lack of housing. We see trends of homelessness increasing when the cost of housing increases. Despite a lot of progress being made in the homelessness and housing sectors, we are still seeing more people fall into homelessness than exit it. To stem the flow of homelessness, we must focus—as a community, a region, a state and a country—on building more affordable housing.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Police Alert Residents To Thefts From Autos
Warsaw Police Department has experienced two separate rashes of theft from automobiles and auto thefts over the last two weekends. Initial investigation leads WPD to believe that these thefts are occurring with multiple suspects operating in the city as well as in the county at the same time, according to a news release from the WPD.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on State Road 14
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton council greenlights blueprints for $4.8M Century House renovation project
The Pleasanton City Council approved the floor layout and site plans for the multimillion-dollar project to renovate the historic Century House last week. Originally built as a hunting lodge, the 150-year-old house on Santa Rita Road was bought by the city in the 1970s. It then became a place for people to get married, hold birthday parties and attend classes onsite — until it was deemed unsafe in 2014 following an inspection, when officials determined there were numerous building and life safety code flaws.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning
A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
Carmel police deputy chief resigns in wake of allegations and suspension
CARMEL, Ind. — Former Carmel Police Deputy Chief Joe Bickel filed his notice of retirement on Monday and is resigning from his position in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behavior which led to his recent suspension. In accepting Bickel’s retirement, the Carmel Police Merit Board also dismissed Bickel’s appeal of his suspension. An investigation […]
casscountyonline.com
Transportation in Cass County, Indiana
We’ve compiled the following information about transportation from various sources. Cass Transit provides the largest rural transportation service in the state. Weekday rides through their shared ride service can be scheduled with 24 hours advance reservation by calling 574-753-5555. Rides are free for those 60 and older; donations are...
calmatters.network
Road repairs in San Mateo County to cause delays
San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The work starts Monday, Aug. 22. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county...
