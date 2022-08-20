Read full article on original website
Bruins rank dead last in one prospect ranking system
BOSTON -- The re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci seem to have the Bruins in a pretty good position for the immediate future. The picture of the long-term future, though, remains a bit murkier.And by one measure, it's downright bleak.The Athletic's Corey Pronman assessed all prospects under the age of 22 for every NHL organization (a group that includes draft picks from 2018 through 2022) and then ranked each team based on the promise of those top prospects. And in that ranking system, the Bruins ranked dead last at No. 32."The Bruins being in last place is a combination...
‘Price you have to pay’: Lou Lamoriello explains why Islanders stopped chasing Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau
The New York Islanders finally made noise — sort of — in the offseason when they recently signed Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov, and Kieffer Bellows to extensions. New York also signed Alexander Romanov to add to their blue line. However, those transactions are hardly enough to put big smiles on the faces of Islanders fans […] The post ‘Price you have to pay’: Lou Lamoriello explains why Islanders stopped chasing Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
David Pastrnak faces murky future with the Boston Bruins
David Pastrňák and the Boston Bruins have been a perfect match for years now, but could a separation be on the cards next year?. The Boston Bruins have been one of the league’s most competitive teams in recent memory, and one of the key reasons for that has been Czech winger David Pastrňák and his impressive penchant for scoring goals.
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. Durant just finished up playing his 14th season in the NBA, and he has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Tomase: Three players who should be part of the solution for Red Sox
There will be a baseball team in Boston next year, we at least know that much. What it will look like is anyone's guess, but rather than go doom and gloom again, let's highlight three players we look forward to watching for a full season. Whatever solution Red Sox management...
Red Sox place Nathan Eovaldi, Eric Hosmer on IL
The Red Sox placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and first baseman Eric Hosmer on the injured list, with Eovaldi heading to the 15-day IL (retroactive to Aug. 19) and Hosmer to the 10-day IL (retro Aug. 21). Right-hander Josh Winckowski and first baseman Franchy Cordero were called up from Triple-A in corresponding moves, and Winckowski will start Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays.
Flames News & Rumors: Kessel, Weegar, Boudreau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the reports that general manager Brad Treliving is looking to move one of his defensemen in exchange for a winger. Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that he may have interest in bringing in Phil Kessel, who remains a free agent. In other news, Mackenzie Weegar arrived in Calgary days ago and expressed his excitement to get the 2022-23 season underway. Last but not least, in a recent interview, Bruce Boudreau was very complimentary of the job the Flames have done this offseason.
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
Tortorella, Hayes Bring Intriguing New Dynamic to Flyers
Kevin Hayes has been a captivating figure in the world of the Philadelphia Flyers since general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher traded for his rights in June 2019 before the free agency period began and quickly inked him to a seven-year, $50 million contract. Immediate skepticism from a fan base waned away when Hayes hit the ground running as a core contributor in 2019-20. Many criticized a lucrative investment in a player who had never produced offensively at a first-line rate, but they quickly saw the overall value he brought to the table.
Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season
The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
Rangers’ Depth Down the Middle Will Be Tested
Well-rounded centermen are few and far between in the NHL for justifiable reasons — their position requires a lengthy list of job requirements. Yet, any team capable of winning the Stanley Cup has substantial forward depth. The New York Rangers now have an altered center group after Ryan Strome and Kevin Rooney were not offered new contracts from management. The addition of Vincent Trocheck will also change the look of the lines by solidifying the top two center positions.
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals Plans for Team’s Top-6
The hours keep ticking by. In less than 50 days, the Boston Bruins will be playing a meaningful game as they open up their season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. Missing from that lineup will be mainstays Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, along with Matt Grzelcyk. As fans have looked towards opening night, questions have surrounded about how the Bruins’ lines will look under new head coach, Jim Montgomery.
Predicting the Sabres’ Forward Lines for the 2022-23 Season
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams’ approach to building the organization is starting to come to fruition. He has spent his offseasons since being hired, building their prospect pool and creating organizational depth for future success. With some of those players now graduating to the NHL level, and others embarking on the early stages of their careers, it is exciting to think about their potential this season. These players entering the lineup also help the team to fill out a roster that has long been devoid of talent up front, and it gives them four capable lines they can depend on to contribute every night.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens
No. 1 pick Slafkovsky, defensemen Guhle, Barron, Harris could reach NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Montreal Canadiens, according to NHL.com. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL
COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
