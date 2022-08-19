Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Zelle scam targets Kansas man for a fake $2,500 refund through bank account
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- Taylor Witt is hoping for a refund from U.S. Bank or Zelle after he said he fell for a very sophisticated scam. Witt emailed KMBC 9 Investigates for help after he said someone stole $2,500 from his U.S. Bank account through a fake Zelle refund scam.
KAKE TV
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
KAKE TV
Many colleges across Kansas return to classes Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students across Kansas return to campus for the first day of classes and it marks what might feel like the most normal return to campus since the pandemic started. In 2020, classes were moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hanging out on campus wasn't...
KAKE TV
Robots roaming Kansas fields, part of farmer's larger mission for chemical-free farming
A Kansas farmer is using robots to help weed and mow crop fields in an effort to eliminate chemicals from farming. Clint Brauer, the founder of Greenfield Robotics, created the robots with help from engineers. They weed and mow crop rows. “When their crop comes up, they normally have to...
