ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynheightsblog.com

Rev. Adriene Thorne Named Senior Minister of The Riverside Church, Delivers Her Last Sermon at First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn

Rev. Adriene Thorne, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn, a founder of the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge, one of the BHB Ten 2021, recipient of the Brooklyn Heights Association Community Service Award 2022, a former Radio City Rockette, and self-described “Mama, Minister, and Mystic,” has been named Senior Minister of The Riverside Church.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers

Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event

NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Syracuse.com

No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says

New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Michael Bourne, Legendary WBGO Jazz DJ, Dies at 75

Michael Bourne, the legendary radio DJ who spent 37 years hosting "Singers Unlimited" at Newark's public jazz station WBGO, has died at age 75, the station said. Bourne, who retired earlier this year as a full-time host, died on Sunday, his daughter told the station. A scholar with a Ph.D....
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Poetry Month#High School#Horace Mann School#National Student Poets#Social Justice
londonjazznews.com

RIP Jaimie Branch (1983 – 2022)

Very sad news. The death of trumpeter/composer Jaimie Branch was announced last night at the age of just 39. The statement was made in series of tweets from Chicago label International Anthem:. STATEMENT: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
longisland.com

Suffolk Minority Leader Richberg, Nassau Minority Leader Abrahams to Host “Best Of Long Island” Basketball Tournament

Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg (D - Wyandanch) and Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D - Freeport) will host the “Best of Long Island” basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Nassau County Police Department’s David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence at 1 Law Enforcement Way in Uniondale.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
thechiefleader.com

Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers

The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

BROOKLYN NATIVE DR. FAUCI ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT,: SERVED 7 PRESIDENTS OF BOTH PARTIES: Dr. Anthony Fauci, born and raised in Brooklyn, announced his retirement on Monday to take effect at the end of this year. The son of a Columbia University-trained, Dyker Heights pharmacy owner, Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic Presidents during his career, beginning with Ronald Reagan, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy