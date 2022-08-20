Read full article on original website
Rev. Adriene Thorne Named Senior Minister of The Riverside Church, Delivers Her Last Sermon at First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn
Rev. Adriene Thorne, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn, a founder of the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge, one of the BHB Ten 2021, recipient of the Brooklyn Heights Association Community Service Award 2022, a former Radio City Rockette, and self-described “Mama, Minister, and Mystic,” has been named Senior Minister of The Riverside Church.
NYC Mayor Announces Plan to Support Educational Needs of Caribbean Asylum Seekers
NEW YORK, New York – New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a comprehensive plan to support families seeking asylum, including those from the Caribbean. The mayor said the plan, dubbed “Open Arms”, ensures children are provided a full range of services to start their New York City public education on the first day of school next month.
Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers
Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event
NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
Black Business Month: Juices for Life
News 12 continues to highlight local businesses this Black Business Month.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
Michael Bourne, Legendary WBGO Jazz DJ, Dies at 75
Michael Bourne, the legendary radio DJ who spent 37 years hosting "Singers Unlimited" at Newark's public jazz station WBGO, has died at age 75, the station said. Bourne, who retired earlier this year as a full-time host, died on Sunday, his daughter told the station. A scholar with a Ph.D....
Bronx mom channeled pain into crusade that led to new lead law
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul was inspired by a public housing mom’s personal pain and courage. It’s called Dakota’s Law, and it requires lead screenings at every health care visit or annually for children until the age of 6 in the state of New York. Tiesha Jones […]
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support
Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help.
RIP Jaimie Branch (1983 – 2022)
Very sad news. The death of trumpeter/composer Jaimie Branch was announced last night at the age of just 39. The statement was made in series of tweets from Chicago label International Anthem:. STATEMENT: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home...
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
Suffolk Minority Leader Richberg, Nassau Minority Leader Abrahams to Host “Best Of Long Island” Basketball Tournament
Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg (D - Wyandanch) and Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D - Freeport) will host the “Best of Long Island” basketball tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Nassau County Police Department’s David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence at 1 Law Enforcement Way in Uniondale.
Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers
The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
Thief uses sledge hammer to steal $200k from Brooklyn jewelry store
Police are looking to identify a man who used a sledge hammer to break into a Downtown Brooklyn jewelry store last week, authorities said.
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
BROOKLYN NATIVE DR. FAUCI ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT,: SERVED 7 PRESIDENTS OF BOTH PARTIES: Dr. Anthony Fauci, born and raised in Brooklyn, announced his retirement on Monday to take effect at the end of this year. The son of a Columbia University-trained, Dyker Heights pharmacy owner, Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic Presidents during his career, beginning with Ronald Reagan, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush.
