247Sports
Steelers release QB Chris Oladokun, four others among roster cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster to 80 players this week following the release of quarterback Chris Oladokun, linebacker Genard Avery, receiver Christian Blake, running back Mataeo Durant and kicker Nick Sciba, the franchise announced. The Steelers made the moves ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, and releasing Oladokun was a bit of a surprise considering he was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ohio State's Lathan Ransom recovered from a broken leg to be a standout performer in Buckeyes' fall camp
The first half of Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win against Utah on New Year’s Day to begin 2022 is one most Buckeyes would like to forget. It was an uninspired first half performance, particularly defensively, that saw the Scarlet and Gray trail by 14 points. For safety Lathan...
Iowa Football: Seven Hawkeyes named to Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
The 10th annual Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List was released on Wednesday. The Reese's Senior Bowl is one of the premier postseason showcases that allows college football seniors to be seen in front of NFL scouts and personnel to raise their draft stock ahead of the NFL Draft. "All 484...
247Sports
Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville
In an effort to trim their roster down to 80 players by the league-mandated deadline of 3 p.m. CT, the Green Bay Packers are trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. One of two sixth-round picks...
An update on Geno's chances at his own starting QB competition
Geno Smith's quest for a starting NFL job continues for another week. Originally, Pete Carroll had hoped to name a starting quarterback this week after giving each of his competitors one preseason game as a starter. However, that got thrown through a loop when Drew Lock tested positive for COVID and had to sit out the second game.
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Former Gamecock WR talks culture under Shane Beamer
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks to talk about the culture that second-year Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has established.
247Sports
Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from NFL after four seasons
Calling football his “Plan B,” former UCF star and NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced Wednesday that he will retire from football. Griffin, who turned 27 earlier this summer, played in parts of three NFL seasons before spending last season with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The Dolphins released him Oct. 19.
NFL・
Anthony Simpson awarded No. 1 jersey
When Anthony Simpson committed to Arizona out of high school, not much was known about him. The Wildcats were his only offer, but he had the ability to play both sides of the ball and was somebody that former defensive coordinator Don Brown knew of. The thought was that he may be better off on the defensive side of the ball because of his ability to force turnovers.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, August 24
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking
Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
Analysis: What Kobe Baynes' commitment means for Kansas football
Kansas football landed Louisville OL transfer Kobe Baynes on Monday. Michael Swain of Phog.net is here to break it all down.
Vokolek glad to share Husker captain news with close friend, who knows something about that job
He did something you'd expect from anyone on the day he was named a Husker captain. Travis Vokolek shared a conversation about it with one of his best buddies. It just happens in this case that friend is Austin Allen, a Nebraska football captain himself in 2021 who is now working for a key spot with the New York Giants. And you better believe the Aurora native Allen, who told reporters at Pro Day he closely scans all the Husker social media practice clips that come out, still wants this program to turn it around as much as he did a season ago.
247Sports
Watch: 2024 5-star QB DJ Lawgway shows behind the scenes of recent UF visit
The Florida Gators may have only one verbal commitment to date in their 2024 recruiting class, but the staff has already identified some top wants for that cycle. One of those big wants for the coaching staff is Willis (TX) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators have already hosted the elite signal caller on campus twice this year. His first trip to UF came back in the spring, when he was extended an offer by head coach Billy Napier. On his return visit to UF, Lagway spent the entire final weekend of July in town, which is the weekend of Friday Night Lights. On that visit, Lawgway had a videographer on his visit with him to give some behind the scenes look at his time in Gainesville. You can watch the video above. The part about his Florida visit starts around the 22:00 minute mark if you would like to fast forward to it.
247Sports
Maryland basketball commit, potential addition make big jumps in new 247Sports rankings
Following his breakout summer performance, Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser's stock made a big jump in rankings. Kaiser Jr. climbed from the No. 72 spot to No. 53 in the updated 247Sports rankings on Monday. The spike comes as no surprise for the 6-6 wing guard from Burke, Va., who starred...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 4-Star DL Kayden McDonald to Clemson
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve provides insight on 4-star DL Kayden McDonald leaning towards the Clemson Tigers amongst several other top programs in the country.
Roman Wilson gives his take on the Michigan QB battle: 'Our best option is probably me'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy ... Roman Wilson?. The quarterback competition has been the biggest storyline of fall camp for the Michigan football team, and Wilson wants to throw his name into the mix. Never mind that he's a wide receiver with zero career pass attempts.
LSU coaching staff seeing growth in preparation, mindset as Tigers turn page to Florida State
One of the many essential tools Brian Kelly uses in building his program is all about the process. It’s something he described back on his first introductory press conference as LSU’s head coach and has continuously repeated through the spring, over the summer months and into fall camp. With the Tigers now less than two weeks away from kickoff of their 2022 season opener, Kelly is starting to see the process take shape in practice with elite level competition.
Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear
Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
