nypressnews.com
Tomato fever is misleading name for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, say doctors
A few days after a report in The Lancet issued an alert on the rising cases of tomato fever or tomato flu in India, doctors and health experts have called it a misleading colloquial name for Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). Tomato fever is not a scientific name. It...
High blood pressure: The sweet treat that can ‘significantly’ cut hypertension in ‘weeks’
The study researchers concluded: “Our meta-analysis suggests that dark chocolate is superior to placebo in reducing systolic hypertension or diastolic prehypertension.”. However, the research paper also suggests that commercially available chocolate bars might not be the best long-term treatment for blood pressure. One key thing to consider is that...
Diabetes: The 49p food that can help avoid ‘sharp rises in blood glucose’ – ‘Eat more’
In general, the charity recommends to “eat more” of pulses like beans. Furthermore, this advice is also echoed by a research paper, published in the journal Human nutrition Clinical nutrition. The study explains that cooked dried legumes have been previously shown to “stimulate low blood glucose responses”....
Coronavirus: World’s first study casts doubt over NHS guidance about Covid infectiousness
As other, more pressing, stories dominate the headlines, the COVID-19 pandemic rumbles on. While it rumbles, the search for better treatments for the virus continues too. One part of this search is an increased understanding of the virus in question, particularly how long someone with the virus remains infectious for. While this may seem like a factor more relevant for a time when zero-Covid was the aim, it is still a key factor. Furthermore, it is a key factor which defines the guidance given by services such as the NHS which act as a beacon of medicinal objectivity in a time of crisis. However, a world-first report has thrown guidance provided by the NHS into doubt, and could cause the service to change tack.
