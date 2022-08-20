As other, more pressing, stories dominate the headlines, the COVID-19 pandemic rumbles on. While it rumbles, the search for better treatments for the virus continues too. One part of this search is an increased understanding of the virus in question, particularly how long someone with the virus remains infectious for. While this may seem like a factor more relevant for a time when zero-Covid was the aim, it is still a key factor. Furthermore, it is a key factor which defines the guidance given by services such as the NHS which act as a beacon of medicinal objectivity in a time of crisis. However, a world-first report has thrown guidance provided by the NHS into doubt, and could cause the service to change tack.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO