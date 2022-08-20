Read full article on original website
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
NPR
Trump asks court to appoint a third party to review records seized in FBI search
Former President Donald Trump has asked for the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI from his Florida home. Trump's lawyers also want to block investigators from any further review of the documents until that special master is appointed. A letter leaked by Trump's legal team, which the National Archives has now released publicly, confirms that highly classified material was being stored at Mar-a-Lago. Joining us now is David Laufman. He's an attorney who formerly led the Justice Department's counterintelligence section from 2014 to 2018. David, I mentioned a special master. So what is a special master? What does this person do?
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Russia ‘in very fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK
Russia is in a “very fragile position” as it braces for a major Ukrainian counterattack, the UK has said as Vladimir Putin’s war hit the six-month mark. British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who was briefed by intelligence chiefs on Wednesday morning, said Russia’s advance “is grinding” in parts of Ukraine. Speaking as Ukraine celebrates its 31st Independence Day, Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Russia’s advance can be measured in metres per week, not miles. It is grinding in small parts of the country in an attempt to advance – completely opposite of the three-days special operation...
NPR
News brief: Russia-Ukraine war, Florida governor's race, Breonna Taylor case
It's been six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it is a war of attrition, with both sides seeing heavy casualties. The war has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine. MARTINEZ: NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us now from...
NPR
Lawyers for the Parkland school shooter make the case for him not to be executed
Lawyers for the gunman who opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have begun to present their case. Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder. The jury now has two options, a sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Defense lawyers are asking the jury to spare Cruz's life. NPR's Greg Allen reports.
NPR
Gov. DeSantis is seen as an heir to Trumpism, strategist David Jolly says
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Florida Republican Rep. David Jolly, who's an analyst for NBC, about the rise of Gov. Ron DeSantis to become a potential presidential candidate. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Let's spend the next few minutes talking more about Governor Ron DeSantis. We are joined now by David...
NPR
31 years ago Ukraine broke away from the USSR. Now the battle is against Russia
It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. It's been six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Ukraine.
NPR
Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations Human Rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, about whether death tolls in Russia's war on Ukraine have been underestimated. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How can we know the true human cost of the war? It's now six months old, about....
NPR
Ukrainian refugees who ended up in Russia must now decide what comes next
Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Russia often face a fundamental choice: accept Russian hospitality and the Kremlin's vision for Ukraine under Russian rule or risk an uncertain road out. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. For months now, we have been bringing you stories of Ukrainians who fled the war by...
NPR
Whistleblower says Twitter's security flaws are a risk to users and national security
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Washington Post's Joseph Menn, one of the reporters to break the story about Twitter's former security chief accusing the company of security and privacy vulnerabilities. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Twitter's former head of security is now blowing the whistle on the company. Peiter Zatko, also known...
NPR
Over months, the U.S. and allies delivered weapons and other support to Ukraine
The U.S. and NATO are supplying Ukraine with increasingly powerful and sophisticated weapons. Will the West sustain this level of military support as the war grinds on?. Today marks six months since Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine with the intention of taking over the entire country. It is also supposed to be a holiday - Ukrainian Independence Day marking 31 years since the country gained its independence from what was then the Soviet Union. Over the last six months, the U.S. and its allies have delivered weapons and other support to Ukrainian forces. Just this morning, President Biden announced that the U.S. will provide Kyiv with a further $3 billion in military aid. For a look at how that funding commitment has evolved over time, we're joined by NPR's national security correspondent Greg Myre. Greg, how have the kinds of weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine changed, especially over the last six months?
NPR
New book 'Electable' explores why a woman still hasn't won the presidency... yet
Women do OK in American politics. The country now has its first woman sitting in the vice president's office, Kamala Harris. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last... (APPLAUSE) HARRIS: ...Because every...
Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged the United States and European Union on Wednesday to scrap their pending nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it a bad deal for the world and a violation of standards set by President Joe Biden. "Israel is not against any agreement....
