KRGV
Job fair held at Brownsville ISD to hire new teachers
The school year has begun and Brownsville Independent School District is in need of many employees in different roles - which include maintenance department, bus drivers, and most importantly, teacher positions for all grades. There are over 90 vacancies. So far, the district is struggling to fill their elementary bilingual...
Rental and utility assistance for Mission residents
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission and the Community Development Block Grant program are offering mortgage, rental and utility assistance relief funds to qualifying Mission residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. Mission residents can apply for assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Center for Education and […]
progresstimes.net
New Mission CISD dress code policy stays
Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez said Mission CISD is keeping the dress code policy the district initially temporarily implemented during the spring 2022 semester. At the Aug. 10 school board meeting, Perez said parents received information over the summer regarding the updated dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the district posted detailed information on the changes in English and Spanish on MCISD.net.
utrgvrider.com
‘Psychiatry chose me’￼
UTRGV GME program coordinator is Valley’s first Bloomberg fellow. Ivette Chavarria Torres, a Graduate Medical Education (GME) program coordinator for the UTRGV School of Medicine’s Psychiatry Department, is the Rio Grande Valley’s first Johns Hopkins-Bloomberg Fellow. Along with the fellowship, Torres will receive a full scholarship to...
megadoctornews.com
Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Brownsville ISD, Paragon, combine to launch nation’s first drone academy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Paragon VTOL Aerospace, a lead innovator in vertical take-off and landing technology (VTOL), has been training Brownsville ISD students this summer on drone technology. The tie-up came about thanks to a grant from the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation. Because the summer course was so successful, Paragon...
KRGV
Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude
Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
Bobby Pulido headlines Mercedes festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes is hosting the Texas Street Festival with headliner Bobby Pulido. As stated on the Texas Street Festival Facebook post, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept 3, at Downtown Mercedes. The event is free and open to the public, with live music, […]
utrgvrider.com
Fall back into you￼
The University Recreation Center will host the Fall Back into Fitness Challenge from Aug. 29 through Nov. 18 to help students and other UREC members get back in shape. Participants can use all UREC resources: group exercise classes, personal trainer, indoor track, strength equipment, cardio equipment, pool, intramural sports, etc., to fall back into shape.
Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
KRGV
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
RGV housing market continues to grow
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well. According to Perez, interest rates are […]
Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
KRGV
La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition
A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition kids division. Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award. The first-place winner got $2,500. A hotel on South Padre Island decided Epic deserved more and surprised Epic with another $2,500.
Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Leo tells potential investors about Palmview’s explosive growth
PALMVIEW, Texas – Palmview City Manager Michael Leo has told the story of his city’s explosive growth. The city tripled in size over a ten year period, from just over 5,000 in 2010 to 15,800 in 2020. Leo told the story during a recent Rio Grande Valley Partnership...
beckersasc.com
Texas medical office building sold
A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Battle of Conway Rescheduled for Thursday at Sharyland
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission and Mission Veterans will begin their season one day earlier than expected. The Battle of Conway, which was scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled for Thursday at Sharyland’s Richard Thompson Stadium. The Eagles have won four straight games in the series. “Anytime you’ve...
