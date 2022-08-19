Read full article on original website
Related
exploremcallen.com
5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights
McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
KRGV
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
The National Weather Service forecasted heavy rain and flash flooding in the Panhandle, West Texas and South Texas this week, plus large hail and winds.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
Houstonian brings taste of Texas to Los Angeles with breakfast tacos
Meet the Texas native who's serving up her home state cuisine on Hollywood Boulevard. ABC13's Rita Garcia got to try it ahead of the Texans vs. Rams preseason game.
KRGV
Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir
Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefamilyvacationguide.com
11 of the Best Family-Friendly Resorts in South Padre Island
Located in south Texas, South Padre Island sits in the Gulf of Mexico, a barrier island that is renowned for its subtropical climate, wavy ocean views, and sun-drenched sandy beaches. It’s the perfect family getaway destination, dotted with affordable resorts and kid-to-adult-friendly activities. Everyone wants a worry-free holiday lazing...
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
newcivilengineer.com
Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies
The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
KVUE
Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect
AUSTIN, Texas — A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28 p.m. - Capital Metro said it is monitoring the inclement weather, which is affecting its services....
TxDOT begins lane closures for Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation reminds the public they will begin lane closures on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway today. (August 24) TxDOT’s media release said the inspection is routine and to minimize the interruptions to traffic flow, maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for inspection of the […]
COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
Comments / 0