Laguna Vista, TX

exploremcallen.com

5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights

McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier

Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KVUE

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
ValleyCentral

One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir

Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 of the Best Family-Friendly Resorts in South Padre Island

Located in south Texas, South Padre Island sits in the Gulf of Mexico, a barrier island that is renowned for its subtropical climate, wavy ocean views, and sun-drenched sandy beaches. It’s the perfect family getaway destination, dotted with affordable resorts and kid-to-adult-friendly activities. Everyone wants a worry-free holiday lazing...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
TEXAS STATE
newcivilengineer.com

Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies

The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT begins lane closures for Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation reminds the public they will begin lane closures on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway today. (August 24) TxDOT’s media release said the inspection is routine and to minimize the interruptions to traffic flow, maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for inspection of the […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

