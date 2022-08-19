Read full article on original website
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights
McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
Coast Guard Saves Five, Counters Poaching
The Coast Guard rescued five people off the coast of Texas on Tuesday after their boat began to sink. A sentry plane from the Coast Guard Air Station in Corpus Christi reported seeing four lancha crews allegedly fishing illegally near Corpus Christi on August 16. A lancha is a slender...
Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
2 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Edinburg (Edinburg, TX)
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Edinburg (Texas) on Sunday morning has left two people dead and is currently under investigation. Police of Edinburg responded to a scene at the 4000 block of [..]
Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude
Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
Podcast: Brownsville ISD, Paragon, combine to launch nation’s first drone academy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Paragon VTOL Aerospace, a lead innovator in vertical take-off and landing technology (VTOL), has been training Brownsville ISD students this summer on drone technology. The tie-up came about thanks to a grant from the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation. Because the summer course was so successful, Paragon...
Texas medical office building sold
A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
RGV housing market continues to grow
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well. According to Perez, interest rates are […]
CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While attempting to pull over the driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a man drive through a toll booth and flee to Mexico in the vehicle. Earlier today the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a 2017 white […]
Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
