Read full article on original website
Related
Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
kurv.com
Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
kurv.com
Federal Charges Filed Against Valley Resident Previously Charged In Musicians’ Drug Death
A Valley resident charged in connection with the drug death of a Brownsville banda musician is now facing separate federal charges following a U.S. Marshal’s raid on his home in Weslaco. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the raid turned up drugs and firearms, prompting...
CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While attempting to pull over the driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a man drive through a toll booth and flee to Mexico in the vehicle. Earlier today the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a 2017 white […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
Docs: Man said “I already took all of the drugs” before punching cop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of punching a police officer was arrested. Baldemar Alaniz III was arrested on charges of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the 3500 […]
KRGV
Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office
An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks. The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much. The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with...
kurv.com
19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail
Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CCDA seize 38 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit seized 38 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop with the help of K-9 Deni. On Monday, CCDA’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. After interviewing the driver and passengers of the vehicle law enforcement […]
KRGV
Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests
Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday. The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release. Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from...
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old inmate from Hidalgo County was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Starr County jail, officials said. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starr County Jail officials that one of their inmates who was housed in the facility collapsed in his cell Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alton PD to offer women’s self-defense training
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department announced a women’s self-defense training session for Saturday, Aug. 27. The department’s social media post said the training, in partnership with Tiger Fury Kajukenbo, is free. The event will be at Tiger Fury Kajukenbo located at 306 E. Main St. Ste. 17 in Alton. To reserve a […]
KRGV
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
CBP: Officers seize over $80k in cocaine and meth
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized $81,000 worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate incidents. On Aug. 16, CBP officers stopped a 37-year-old woman walking across the bridge for an inspection. Officers discovered a quarter of a pound of alleged methamphetamine in her possession. […]
KRGV
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand in voter fraud trial
Edinburg’s former mayor took the stand for the second time Tuesday in his voter fraud trial. The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to Richard Molina’s mayoral win in 2017. The former mayor was asked by the attorneys with the state about the logic he and...
KRGV
Police: Two dead after Edinburg crash
Two people are dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning, according to city officials. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south I-69C in reference to a major accident. Officers arrived at the scene and saw that a dark gray Chrysler Crossfire had...
Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
Comments / 1