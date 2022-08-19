Read full article on original website
Bobby Pulido headlines Mercedes festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes is hosting the Texas Street Festival with headliner Bobby Pulido. As stated on the Texas Street Festival Facebook post, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept 3, at Downtown Mercedes. The event is free and open to the public, with live music, […]
Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Edinburg family of donor recipient expresses gratitude
Becoming an organ donor is a big deal, we see the signs and get asked when we get a new license. An Edinburg family calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael Anaya, a 17-year-old born with only one kidney, was in kindergartner when he went to the doctor and learned he had end stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
Coast Guard Saves Five, Counters Poaching
The Coast Guard rescued five people off the coast of Texas on Tuesday after their boat began to sink. A sentry plane from the Coast Guard Air Station in Corpus Christi reported seeing four lancha crews allegedly fishing illegally near Corpus Christi on August 16. A lancha is a slender...
Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
Harlingen announces free concert event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
11 of the Best Family-Friendly Resorts in South Padre Island
Located in south Texas, South Padre Island sits in the Gulf of Mexico, a barrier island that is renowned for its subtropical climate, wavy ocean views, and sun-drenched sandy beaches. It’s the perfect family getaway destination, dotted with affordable resorts and kid-to-adult-friendly activities. Everyone wants a worry-free holiday lazing...
RGV housing market continues to grow
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well. According to Perez, interest rates are […]
Texas medical office building sold
A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
Podcast: Leo tells potential investors about Palmview’s explosive growth
PALMVIEW, Texas – Palmview City Manager Michael Leo has told the story of his city’s explosive growth. The city tripled in size over a ten year period, from just over 5,000 in 2010 to 15,800 in 2020. Leo told the story during a recent Rio Grande Valley Partnership...
Rental and utility assistance for Mission residents
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission and the Community Development Block Grant program are offering mortgage, rental and utility assistance relief funds to qualifying Mission residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. Mission residents can apply for assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Center for Education and […]
Podcast: Brownsville ISD, Paragon, combine to launch nation’s first drone academy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Paragon VTOL Aerospace, a lead innovator in vertical take-off and landing technology (VTOL), has been training Brownsville ISD students this summer on drone technology. The tie-up came about thanks to a grant from the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation. Because the summer course was so successful, Paragon...
CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While attempting to pull over the driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a man drive through a toll booth and flee to Mexico in the vehicle. Earlier today the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a 2017 white […]
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
