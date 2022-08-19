Read full article on original website
KRGV
Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office
An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks. The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much. The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with...
utrgvrider.com
Police Reports: Aug. 11-16
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Aug. 11 and 16. 1:38 p.m.: UTRGV officers conducted a traffic stop on a non-affiliated man. Records revealed an active arrest warrant out of the Edinburg Police Department for aggravated assault. The City of Edinburg police arrived and took custody of the man.
kurv.com
Federal Charges Filed Against Valley Resident Previously Charged In Musicians’ Drug Death
A Valley resident charged in connection with the drug death of a Brownsville banda musician is now facing separate federal charges following a U.S. Marshal’s raid on his home in Weslaco. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the raid turned up drugs and firearms, prompting...
KRGV
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
Alton PD to offer women’s self-defense training
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department announced a women’s self-defense training session for Saturday, Aug. 27. The department’s social media post said the training, in partnership with Tiger Fury Kajukenbo, is free. The event will be at Tiger Fury Kajukenbo located at 306 E. Main St. Ste. 17 in Alton. To reserve a […]
Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
Docs: Man said “I already took all of the drugs” before punching cop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of punching a police officer was arrested. Baldemar Alaniz III was arrested on charges of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the 3500 […]
kurv.com
Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
KRGV
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand in voter fraud trial
Edinburg’s former mayor took the stand for the second time Tuesday in his voter fraud trial. The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to Richard Molina’s mayoral win in 2017. The former mayor was asked by the attorneys with the state about the logic he and...
CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While attempting to pull over the driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a man drive through a toll booth and flee to Mexico in the vehicle. Earlier today the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a 2017 white […]
kurv.com
19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail
Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
sbnewspaper.com
Second arrest made in alleged backhoe theft
A second arrest was made last Friday for the theft of a Rio Hondo ISD Caterpillar backhoe valued at $40,000. The individual, Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center in Olmito. According to public Cameron County court records, Ramirez, from San Benito, was...
Rental and utility assistance for Mission residents
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission and the Community Development Block Grant program are offering mortgage, rental and utility assistance relief funds to qualifying Mission residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. Mission residents can apply for assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Center for Education and […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old inmate from Hidalgo County was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Starr County jail, officials said. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starr County Jail officials that one of their inmates who was housed in the facility collapsed in his cell Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
progresstimes.net
New Mission CISD dress code policy stays
Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez said Mission CISD is keeping the dress code policy the district initially temporarily implemented during the spring 2022 semester. At the Aug. 10 school board meeting, Perez said parents received information over the summer regarding the updated dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the district posted detailed information on the changes in English and Spanish on MCISD.net.
progresstimes.net
Peñitas appoints new mayor
The Peñitas City Council appointed a new mayor on Monday. During a meeting on Monday afternoon, the City Council accepted Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez’s resignation and appointed City Councilman Ramiro Loya to replace him. “It’s truly an honor to be the mayor of Peñitas, the city...
