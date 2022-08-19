Read full article on original website
WATCH: Harlingen and Harlingen South to face off in Bird Bowl
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen and Harlingen South will play in the 30th edition of the Bird Bowl on Friday night. Harlingen South won last year’s game 28-21 under then first-year coach Izzy Gonzalez. The Hawks’ victory was their first against Harlingen in more than a decade. Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. […]
Port Isabel looks to its running game in 2022
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Isabel looks to its run game as a weapon to get them back into the playoffs this season. The Tarpons punched their ticket to the playoffs last year with an 8-4 record (4-3 in district play). The team did lose key players from last season’s team. However, running the […]
Rio Hondo HS band student wins prestigious award at UIL competition
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School band student is among the top in the state. Senior Jenna Ybarra won the prestigious Outstanding Performer Award at a recent state UIL music competition. “It was a real shock that I got it, but I was really grateful,” said Ybarra. “It’s an outstanding performer […]
Battle of Conway Rescheduled for Thursday at Sharyland
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission and Mission Veterans will begin their season one day earlier than expected. The Battle of Conway, which was scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled for Thursday at Sharyland’s Richard Thompson Stadium. The Eagles have won four straight games in the series. “Anytime you’ve...
Lineman Lead the Way at McAllen Memorial
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The offensive lineman at McAllen Memorial enjoy getting physical, whether it’s against teammates at practice or opponents at games. “Me and the boys in the trenches love to get physical, “said senior offensive lineman Thomas Domian. “Rarely do you not hear our pads hitting in practice. Even more in the game. Just love to hit.”
La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition
A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition kids division. Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award. The first-place winner got $2,500. A hotel on South Padre Island decided Epic deserved more and surprised Epic with another $2,500.
Bobby Pulido headlines Mercedes festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes is hosting the Texas Street Festival with headliner Bobby Pulido. As stated on the Texas Street Festival Facebook post, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept 3, at Downtown Mercedes. The event is free and open to the public, with live music, […]
Fall back into you￼
The University Recreation Center will host the Fall Back into Fitness Challenge from Aug. 29 through Nov. 18 to help students and other UREC members get back in shape. Participants can use all UREC resources: group exercise classes, personal trainer, indoor track, strength equipment, cardio equipment, pool, intramural sports, etc., to fall back into shape.
PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
Harlingen announces free concert event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
Tropical trouble may be brewing near the Valley this weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 40% over the next 3 to 5 days.
Podcast: Brownsville ISD, Paragon, combine to launch nation’s first drone academy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Paragon VTOL Aerospace, a lead innovator in vertical take-off and landing technology (VTOL), has been training Brownsville ISD students this summer on drone technology. The tie-up came about thanks to a grant from the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation. Because the summer course was so successful, Paragon...
Texas church apologizes for illegal 'Hamilton' show, will pay damages
Pastor Roman Gutierrez admitted that the church did not seek prior permission for the production.
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
Budweiser pours into Brownsville
The production of one of the better-known beers in the country (Budweiser) came to a complete stop when the national ban on sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol took place. “Prohibition,” was the dry movement implemented by the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act. The ban was in place from...
