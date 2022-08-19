MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The offensive lineman at McAllen Memorial enjoy getting physical, whether it’s against teammates at practice or opponents at games. “Me and the boys in the trenches love to get physical, “said senior offensive lineman Thomas Domian. “Rarely do you not hear our pads hitting in practice. Even more in the game. Just love to hit.”

