ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 6

Suzi Armstrong
3d ago

The police Really need to investigate this thoroughly and someone needs to keep close eyes on these so called trainers. Using a whip to "train" a dog?? That's never a good thing.

Reply
5
Barbara Orser
3d ago

I hope they find these two women guilty of their charges no Force like that should be used to train any kind of dog don't care what breed it is or how much they weigh whips don't need to be used on dogs for training purposes .... made Justice be given for these dogs that were in a so-called training facility by very poor acting trainers !!

Reply
4
Jenni Morrison
3d ago

My dogs are my children. I don't want anyone hitting them. You hit these dogs in the guise of "training" them and later on something triggers that memory. And you've got a really good dog that snaps and bites someone. And we all know how that story plays out. So yeah, I'm against using force in the process of training. No need what so ever.

Reply(1)
2
Related
People

Louisiana Mother-Daughter Dog Training Duo Charged After Video of Their Techniques Goes Viral

A mother and daughter from Louisiana are facing charges for allegedly abusing animals at their dog training facility, Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy. Trainer center owner Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter Victoria Brimer, 21, are charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release via Facebook on Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
WDSU

Animal control finds 46 dogs in a LaPlace home without proper care

LAPLACE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a LaPlace woman accused of abusing 46 dogs in her home. Keiondra Markey, 42, is being accused of housing 46 dogs in small to medium-sized crates, together, with no food or water. Deputies were...
LAPLACE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Rapides Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Rapides Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Kiely Rodni case: Body found near the last location of missing teen

A vehicle that contained human remains was discovered in a California lake near the last estimated location of missing teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities said Sunday night. The discovery in Prosser Lake, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, was announced Sunday afternoon by a private collective of divers known as Adventures With Purpose.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#False Impression#Police
fox2detroit.com

Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.
PORT HURON, MI
kjan.com

Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah

(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
SHENANDOAH, IA
The Associated Press

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
LA PUENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
truecrimedaily

Fla. mother sentenced after 5-month-old died from repeated blows and being dropped on floor

DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of her 5-month-old son, who suffered continuous abuse and neglect. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida, Stephanie Holly’s son, Daemon, died of blunt head trauma. The infant also endured extensive injuries over time, including a sore on Daemon’s nose and mouth, as well as "thermal injuries consistent with a cigarette burn inside his ear."
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
AOL Corp

Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy