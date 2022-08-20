The police Really need to investigate this thoroughly and someone needs to keep close eyes on these so called trainers. Using a whip to "train" a dog?? That's never a good thing.
I hope they find these two women guilty of their charges no Force like that should be used to train any kind of dog don't care what breed it is or how much they weigh whips don't need to be used on dogs for training purposes .... made Justice be given for these dogs that were in a so-called training facility by very poor acting trainers !!
My dogs are my children. I don't want anyone hitting them. You hit these dogs in the guise of "training" them and later on something triggers that memory. And you've got a really good dog that snaps and bites someone. And we all know how that story plays out. So yeah, I'm against using force in the process of training. No need what so ever.
