wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Edge Announces Retirement Plans After Emotional Monday Night Raw
Another end of another era. Wrestling is an unconventional sport when it comes to retirement. While other athletes are able to retire at the end of a season, wrestling does not have the same schedule. Instead, wrestlers have to find a way to leave the sport, which is often easier said than done. Now one of the biggest starts in history seems ready to hang up his boots.
wrestlingrumors.net
Whole New World: WWE’s Backstage Atmosphere Undergoes Massive Change
That’s a big change. Over the last month or so, WWE has undergone the biggest shakeup in the company’s history. Vince McMahon is no longer the major force in the company, meaning the company is under some drastically different leadership. That is the kind of change that the company has been waiting on for a long time now and it seems to have had quite the impact backstage.
wrestlingrumors.net
What Could Have Been: WWE Star Reveals Plan For Hulk Hogan Inspired Character
That would have been something. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler and one of the most important is with their theme music. The right song can give a wrestler the vibe that the promotion wants, which sets the tone for whatever they are going to be doing. Getting the correct fit can be tricky, and apparently a modern star was going to dust off one of the all time classic wrestling themes.
wrestlingrumors.net
Take Two: Shocking Return Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
There’s your big moment. WWE has been undergoing a variety of changes in recent weeks and a lot of those have included names from the past returning. Some of those returns have been from wrestlers who never got a real chance on the main roster, which opens a lot of doors. There was another one this week and it has the potential to be one of the biggest yet.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Next? Confusing WWE Angle Takes New Direction On Monday Night Raw
There’s his new target. There have been a lot of fresh stories taking place as of late on Monday Night Raw and some of them involve names you have not seen lately. That can open up a lot of new doors and in some cases, offer some interesting new ways to go. It seems to be the case again with a returning star, and now we know who he has targeted first.
wrestlingrumors.net
Not So Fast: New Report Suggests WWE Draft Taking Place At Very Different Time
You’ll have to wait a bit. With so many names on the WWE roster and so many changes taking place at the same time, it would make sense for WWE to want to keep shaking things up when it comes to how the wrestlers are organized. NXT UK is already about to be scrapped entirely so there are now even fewer places for some of the wrestlers to go. However, those changes might not be coming as soon as expected.
wrestlingrumors.net
New Home? Two Former WWE Stars Make AEW Debuts (SPOILERS)
They’re in. WWE has long since been the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world. They have built up a huge audience and a lot of that has been due to their wrestlers. The company has all kinds of talent on its roster, but that means some wrestlers have to be cycled out on occasion. Those wrestlers often wind up elsewhere and now that has happened to two more names.
wrestlingrumors.net
All Together Now: Entire Stable Teases Leaving NXT, Possibly Main Roster Bound?
Yes all of them. NXT has a unique role in the wrestling world as the show is not just there as its own third band for WWE, but also as the company’s official developmental program. The main goal of NXT is to get wrestlers ready for the main roster and sometimes that is easier said than done. It means something when a wrestler is called up and now we might be seeing three of them do it at once.
wrestlingrumors.net
Half And Half: Big E.’s Neck Improves, But Not For Wrestling
Good and bad. Injuries are the kind of thing that can happen to any wrestler at any given time and that is never good to see. Someone can get hurt and be out on the shelf for a long time as a result, especially if the injury is on the more serious end. That was the case earlier this year and now the new update and prognosis is somewhere between positive and negative.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Still Got It: WWE Remains High On Star’s Future Potential
He still has a future. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster but only a handful of them are able to break through to the top level and become a featured star. That is one of the spots that many wrestlers aspire to reach and getting one of them is a sign that WWE thinks quite a bit of someone. Despite what you might be thinking, one such star has not lost their possible future status.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Results – August 23, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Heatwave and now it is on to Worlds Collide. NXT UK’s top names (and some others) have invaded and we are less than two weeks away from a bunch of showdowns between NXT and NXT UK, which does have potential. Odds are we get a lot of build towards this week so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
They Didn’t Know: More Details On Johnny Gargano’s Surprise WWE Return
There’s more to it than that. A return in wrestling can be one of the most interesting things to see, as it means something new is happening. Someone showing up after a long time away can be a game changer with a new character being added into the mix. That took place again this week on Monday Night Raw and it turns out that there were some interesting circumstances behind the scenes.
wrestlingrumors.net
Face Off: AEW Dynamite And NXT Set For Head To Head Showdown
One more round. AEW Dynamite debuted in 2019 and instantly became one of the biggest wrestling shows in the world. Save for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, nothing was standing in the show’s way and its reputation has grown since. WWE attempted to counter program with NXT but things did not go so well. NXT has since moved to Tuesday nights, but now things are shifting back, at least for one night.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Gone: Another WWE Executive Departs In Surprise Move
The shakeups continue. WWE has been going through an extreme time of change in recent weeks and there is nothing to suggest that it will end anytime soon. This has included several changes to the people running the company, some of whom have been around for a long time. Now though, a famous name who had been helping out is already gone after just a few months on the job.
wrestlingrumors.net
She Would Know: WWE Star Denies Recent Reports About Her Health Status
She would know. Two years ago, the Coronavirus changed the way the world worked and wrestling was no exception. Several companies were unable to run live shows and WWE was forced to move into the Thunderdome for several months. The restrictions over the pandemic have mostly been dropped now though, but there are still some issues that need to be solved. One WWE star is now saying that she is not part of the problem.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Not That Bad: RUMOR KILLER On Awful AEW Dynamite News
Not so fast. AEW has come a rather long way in just a few years and a lot of their success has been due to their weekly television shows. The company has been built around Dynamite, which airs for two hours every Wednesday night on TBS. That is quite the benefit for AEW, but recently there has been a rumor that things might not be going so well. It just might not be the case.
wrestlingrumors.net
Less Gold: Two Title Unification Matches Set For Worlds Collide
Two become one (twice). There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner and some of them have been around for a long time now. Holding one of those championships can mean a lot for a wrestler, especially if they have not been a champion before. Sometimes those titles have to go away though for one reason or another and that is going to be the case again with at least two titles next month.
wrestlingrumors.net
Road Dogg Jesse James Has A New Role In WWE
Oh you didn’t know? According to a report from PWInsider, Road Dogg Jesse James has officially returned to WWE in an executive position. He will officially be taking over as Vice President of Live Events, a position Jeff Jarrett held until his sudden departure from the company last week.
wrestlingrumors.net
Second In A Row: Kurt Angle Set For WWE Return
Welcome back. WWE has a long history and so many wrestlers throughout that history. Only a handful are able to reach a top level and become a legend in wrestling but it can be a big deal when someone gets to that point. There are several WWE names who do fit the description and now we are going to be getting a special appearance from one of them next week.
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s A Rough One: Tragic Wrestling Story Being Told In New Film
It’s a sad story. There are all kinds of stories in professional wrestling and a lot of them are some of the sadder that you will hear in sports. Some of the stories are about the tragedies that befall wrestlers and wrestling families. Most fans have heard of a fair few of these stories and now one of the most infamous tragedies is going to he heard by a lot more people.
