Gastonia, NC

WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

