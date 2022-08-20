Read full article on original website
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
Man dies in hospital after northeast Charlotte shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was shot in northeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning died in the hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road where they found a man suffering […]
Detectives conduct homicide investigation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, paramedics said. The homicide investigation appeared to be around a white car riddled with several bullet holes in the parking lot at the Belmont at Tryon apartments along Sawyers Mill Road off North Tryon Street.
Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road.
One person killed in northeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road near North Tryon Street.
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road.
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
SWAT standoff at east Mecklenburg County home ends overnight
MECKLENBURG COUNTY — An hours-long SWAT standoff at a home in east Mecklenburg County ended overnight. A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw the SWAT team and negotiators leaving the scene on Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if they had a suspect in custody.
Woman stopped at fake North Carolina traffic stop helps bust man impersonating police officer
A woman who thought she was pulled over by a police officer helped bust a man driving around with law enforcement gear on Tuesday in Fayetteville.
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
Woman hurt when shots fired into southwest Charlotte Showmars, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when gunshots were fired into a Showmars restaurant in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on August 20 at the business on the 13000 block of South Tryon Street. Medic said one person […]
3 drug dealers convicted in multi-state fentanyl drug bust
Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
Chase suspect who escaped through fast food drive-thru window sentenced
Gastonia resident Corey Jenkins, 37, will serve more than nine years after pleading guilty to charges in December of 2021.
Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
Gastonia Police Department creates new position to help people facing housing insecurities
GASTONIA, N.C. — A new position created by the Gastonia Police Department is aimed at helping those experiencing housing insecurities. The Gastonia Police Department created the homeless coordinator position. This role will serve as a liaison for the department. Gayle Mahl filled this role, and she brings more than...
Charlotte man sentenced in mail-theft scheme involving more than 540 victims
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after stealing mail from more than 540 victims, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Daron Quashawn Wright and two co-conspirators, Shermar Isaiah Walker and Haleem Gilliland, targeted apartment...
