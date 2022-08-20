ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Family Violence in Azle

A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after being accused of family violence late last year. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea on Monday related to an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

1 killed, another wounded after shooting outside 7-Eleven in Deep Ellum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas detectives said an argument that started when a man walked past Ricky Burns, 26, ended with Burns fatally shot in Deep Ellum. Police are still searching for the suspect, who they said ran from the scene after the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of Elm Street.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
IRVING, TX
nypressnews.com

Emergency crews make hundreds of water rescues amid Texas flooding:

Emergency crews rescued families with children in heavily flooded Seagoville, Texas, on Monday, while heavy rains and flash flooding submerged houses, cars and trapped drivers in and around Dallas. A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away in floodwaters in Dallas County, Texas, according to an official.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
City
Savannah, TX
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Desoto, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Glenn Heights, TX
nypressnews.com

Mansfield ISD investigating cyberattack that caused system wide outage

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield Independent School District is investigating a cyberattack attack, which impacted communications systems across the district Monday, administrators said. In a news release Monday evening, a Mansfield ISD spokesperson said it caused an outage in all systems requiring internet connectivity, including the district’s website,...
MANSFIELD, TX
nypressnews.com

Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade

DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test. The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Photos: Flash flooding in Texas forces road closures and high-water rescues

Brooke Conley looks for personal items to salvage at her flooded wellness studio in the Fair Park section of Dallas, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Residents are cleaning up the day after heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area caused flash flooding. Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

PGA of America unveils the ‘Silicon Valley of Golf’ in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#North Texas#Murder#Violent Crime#The Brickhouse Lounge#Desoto Police
nypressnews.com

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD meeting focuses on CRT, books and anti-gender fluidity measures

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Nearly 200 people are signed up to give public comment at a regularly scheduled Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday night. The 36-page board policy being voted on at the meeting includes a number of topics including laying out restrictions for library books and prohibiting instruction on critical race theory or systemic discrimination ideologies.
GRAPEVINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy