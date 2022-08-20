DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas detectives said an argument that started when a man walked past Ricky Burns, 26, ended with Burns fatally shot in Deep Ellum. Police are still searching for the suspect, who they said ran from the scene after the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

