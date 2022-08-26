ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: Everything to Know About Bennifer’s 2nd Ceremony

By Eliza Thompson
 6 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Second time’s the charm! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage — again — with help from friends and family.

Ahead of their Saturday, August 20 vows, Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, planned a huge affair at the Good Will Hunting star’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate. The weekend got off to a rocky start with Affleck’s mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, being taken to a Savannah-area hospital via ambulance on Friday, August 19, per the Daily Mail. She was discharged later that day and escorted home by both her son and daughter-in-law.

However, the medical issue was only a brief hiccup in the party plans. Celebrities such as Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and more were spotted landing at the airport in Savannah, Georgia, ahead of the event.

The Hustlers actress and the Oscar winner tied the knot in Las Vegas last month after getting engaged in April for the second time. The New York City native confirmed the milestone in a July 17 issue of her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Selena star wrote at the time, hours after Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Argo director had made it official. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Shortly after the low-key ceremony, an insider told Us that the duo planned to have a larger celebration later on with a bigger group of their friends and family. Their choice to elope, the source noted, was a long time coming.

“Jen and Ben have talked about eloping for months now and it felt right for them,” the insider told Us. “[They] have both already had big weddings beforehand, so the pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was.”

Days after their Sin City nuptials, the pair jetted off to Paris for a honeymoon, part of which they enjoyed with their kids. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The “Get Right” songstress and the Justice League star previously dated from 2002 to 2004 after connecting on the set of their movie Gigli. The pair were set to wed in September 2003, but they called off the ceremony due to “excessive media attention” and broke up four months later.

The twosome reconnected in 2021 following Lopez’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The Shades of Blue alum and the Good Will Hunting screenwriter made their romance Instagram official in July 2021, making their red carpet debut together two months later at the Venice International Film Festival.

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2021. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other. … They both respect and trust each other.”

