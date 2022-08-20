Related
Karen Ann Wampol
YANKTON, S.D. — Karen Ann Wampol, 55, Yankton, S.D., died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Aug. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Craig Loecker officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date. The family received friends prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington. Pallbearers were Camryn Loecker, Adam Loecker, Matt Loecker and Ben Loecker. Karen Ann Wampol was born May 14, 1967, in Valentine, to Merle and Sandra (Schrempp) Loecker. She grew up in Hartington, and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1985.
Payne Michael Haberer
WAUSA — Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi (Hefner) Haberer, Wausa, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa with the Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist, PMA, officiating. Burial will be at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery, Wausa, with the luncheon to follow at the Wausa Fire Hall. Visitation was held Tuesday, at the Thabor Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brockhaus Funeral Home, Wausa. Payne Michael Haberer was born Dec. 4, 2019, in Norfolk to Chris and Heidi (Hefner) Haberer. Payne was loved by many. He brightened up the room when he walked in with his smile, spunkiness, and fearlessness. People were drawn to him and you couldn’t help but love him. He was spoiled by his parents’ friends and his family, and he enjoyed playing with his cousins and friends.
James D. Sage
CROFTON —James Duane Sage, 72, Crofton, died on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home,Bloomfield. Funeral Services will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Good Shephard Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lindy, with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen. Burial will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton. Visitation will continue on Friday, at church, one hour prior to services.
