WAUSA — Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi (Hefner) Haberer, Wausa, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa with the Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist, PMA, officiating. Burial will be at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery, Wausa, with the luncheon to follow at the Wausa Fire Hall. Visitation was held Tuesday, at the Thabor Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brockhaus Funeral Home, Wausa. Payne Michael Haberer was born Dec. 4, 2019, in Norfolk to Chris and Heidi (Hefner) Haberer. Payne was loved by many. He brightened up the room when he walked in with his smile, spunkiness, and fearlessness. People were drawn to him and you couldn’t help but love him. He was spoiled by his parents’ friends and his family, and he enjoyed playing with his cousins and friends.

WAUSA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO