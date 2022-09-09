Voting results: Here’s the winner of Readers’ Choice: Best Hair Salon in Fort Worth

Congratulations to Magnolia Avenue Salon , which has won the Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice poll for best hair salon in the Fort Worth area.

In our third and final round of voting, the salon at 1210 S. Main St. garnered more than 25,000 votes to come out on top.

Our second-place finalist was Coco’s Braiding & Styling Salon , 1917 E. Abrams St. in Arlington, which got more than 18,000 votes. The other two finalists in the last round of voting were Tribe Salon + Spa , 6323 Camp Bowie Blvd., and Lux Machine , 4806 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Overall, we had more than 209,000 votes cast in this poll, which started out with 16 salons that got the most nominations from our readers.

Check back next week for more about our winning salons and why they are reader favorites. Congratulations again!

Meanwhile, here are other winners of Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice in 2022:

